MU Extension teaches beekeeping for vet families

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Santiago and Julie Valdez say the Heroes to Hives program offered by University of Missouri Extension offers a sweet opportunity to expand their business and connect with other beekeepers who are veterans.
MU’s Heroes to Hives program is the first state chapter modeled after a program offered through Michigan State University and its partners, according to a university news release.
The Valdezes’ Raw Buzz products come from a hive in their backyard and one at Julie’s family farm, where she also gets goat milk for products. Julie began the business about three years ago. She sold goat milk soap at farmers markets. She also made candles.
Coming from a family of small-business owners, she met bumps in the road with a “let’s find a solution” approach, Santiago says.
Santiago and Julie pitched their product by making personal visits to retail markets. They found a friend in Meyer’s Market Burg in Warrensburg, a business owned by another veteran family. About 50 stores, including some Hy-Vees, now carry their products.
Heroes to Hives taught them about the equipment and methods to safely harvest honey and beeswax, they say. MU Extension agronomist Travis Harper teaches the classes at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Response in the pilot year was amazing, he says. Initially, he hoped for about 20-30 students. More than 290 Missouri veterans signed up, a mix of “new-bees” and skilled beekeepers.
Reasons for taking the class vary, Harper says. Some want to improve the environment for pollinators. Others want honey for themselves or in a business. Some just enjoy connecting with other veterans.
The MU Heroes to Hives program is about more than classroom work, says Santiago, a mechanic in the 509th Maintenance Group at Whiteman Air Force Base in nearby Knob Knoster. The most valuable rewards come from making connections with other veterans.
“Being around other beekeepers who are willing to share advice is amazing,” he says. “And they are all veterans, so there is a connection I can’t describe. When you leave the military, people miss the camaraderie. Heroes to Hives brings veterans together in another community. It’s just a good recipe.”