MU teacher brings passion, facts to food systems class

When teaching her sustainable agriculture classes, University of Missouri professor Mary Hendrickson enjoys giving students questions to think about and providing some optimism for conversations about the challenges food systems face.

“We can build these food and farm businesses that can offer a lot of opportunity to the community,” she says.

Hendrickson is a rural sociologist at MU, focusing on sustainable agriculture and community food systems. She says those topics can include a lot of information.

“When you’re teaching sustainable agriculture, you have to cover a lot of ground,” she says.

She brings a long background in agriculture to her profession. Hendrickson grew up on a farm in Nebraska, and her brother still farms. In fact, all of her siblings have gone on to work in agriculture in some capacity. After earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska, Hendrickson attended MU for her master’s and PhD in rural sociology.

Earlier in her career, she worked as an Extension educator, and she has retained an appreciation for the work of Extension.

“What the Extension educators do on the ground is just fabulous,” she says. “Teaching for Extension made me a better classroom teacher.”

In her classes, Hendrickson’s students learn about challenges like food insecurity, and how people in both rural and urban areas might struggle to get the food they need, and how agriculture and food systems can be part of the solution. They also look at real issues for producers, like tillage decisions, managing water during wet springs and other crop production and marketing decisions. She says this helps students understand the wide variety of things farmers have to consider.

“That’s kind of my philosophy of teaching is to guide them through this and let them figure it out,” she says.

Hendrickson says she gets students who are “very idealistic” about agriculture and food, although she also tries to help them understand the reasons why farmers might not always make what these students would consider the most ideal decision.

“The system is a journey, not a process,” Hendrickson says.

She says she is able to share with students all the improvements in sustainability and efficiency she has seen in agriculture over the last 25 years. She also enjoys seeing the growth and progress of her students.

“I love being in the classroom,” Hendrickson says.

She works to continually learn and grow herself.

“I’m always open to doing different things,” Hendrickson says. “I think flexibility in teaching and flexibility in career and flexibility in general is going to keep us meeting the challenges.”

In 2019, MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources awarded Hendrickson its Outstanding Senior Teaching Award. She says it was a nice honor, and passion for what she does is important.

“Passion for other people and helping them learn is really critical,” she says. “And passion for something — I’m really passionate about food systems.”

She says she assigns different books for students to read and encourages them not to be cynical, to be open to hearing other ideas, and to understand there can be more than one right answer to problems the food system faces, especially with so many stakeholders.

Hendrickson says her students come from a variety of backgrounds, and many are anxious about the food system and the future. She says she tries to share with them that there is progress being made on big challenges, and there are opportunities in agriculture and food.

“Things can change quickly, and there’s always possibilities,” she says.

Her favorite part about teaching about sustainable agriculture and food systems is that there is always change and new things to talk about. She also enjoys seeing students learn and reading their reflections on class field trips to farms.

“I like the dynamic nature of it and that things are changing all the time,” Hendrickson says. “I just really like students.”

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.