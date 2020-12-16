No Western Farm Show until 2022

 Skip to main content
The 2021 Western Farm Show in Kansas City has been canceled due to coronavirus health and safety concerns. It would have been the 60th annual show, and the Western Farm Show will instead celebrate that anniversary the following year, in 2022. 

An annual tradition for many farm and ranch families across the Midwest, the Western Farm Show had been scheduled for Feb. 19-21 at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City. The Western Equipment Dealers Association, the event producer for the show, made the decision to cancel.

“Given the long history of this event as one of the Midwest’s premier farm shows, this is a very disappointing step to take,” show manager Ken Dean said. “But it is the responsible decision for the protection of everyone involved during the current pandemic.”

Dean said he couldn’t recall an instance of the show being canceled in previous years.

This year would have been the 60th anniversary for the Western Farm Show, and Dean said that milestone will be celebrated the following year, at the 2022 show.

“We thank our attendees, exhibitors and staff for their continued support and look forward to bringing back the Western Farm Show with all of its attractions for the 2022 season,” Dean said.

The show draws visitors and exhibitors from several states, and it features 400,000 square feet of exhibitor space with new farm and ranch equipment, as well as displays for other agricultural products and services.

In addition to the farm show it includes a low-stress livestock handling demonstration, health and safety roundup, FFA student food drive and a family living center with various food and decor items featured.

Ben Herrold is Missouri field editor, writing for Missouri Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

