SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — At North Shelby High School, located amid farmland near the small town of Shelbyville, FFA is a familiar part of the student experience. Senior Ryann Gander, now the chapter president, knew it was something she wanted to be part of.
“I don’t come from a farm or agricultural background, but at North Shelby, FFA is just something that you do,” she says. “As I got more involved, I got more interested.”
The North Shelby chapter has had success with its contest teams, including winning the Agriculture Mechanics contest at the National FFA Convention in October. Gander, who participates on the dairy foods team, says she enjoys working with her fellow students to get better and learn.
“My favorite time of the year is contests, to be rewarded for all the work we put in,” she says.
Gander says it is important to be willing to try new things.
“My advice would be to put yourself in positions outside of your comfort zone,” she says.
FFA’s Career and Leadership Development Events teach skills that can help them in their career and life, she says. Gander plans to attend State Technical College of Missouri in Linn after graduating high school.
Mitch Schmidt, the full-time ag instructor at North Shelby and chapter advisor, says the success as a chapter and with contest teams is the result of hard work and dedication.
“We work hard,” he says. “Those kids are willing to put in the time.”
Schmidt says one of the best parts of FFA is students get to learn leadership skills right from the start.
“Leadership skills are a big one,” he says. “With the freshmen, you’re focusing on the leadership skills.”
Students get to learn about a variety of things through ag education, including financing, animal science and ag mechanics.
“We put a lot of math and science behind that,” Schmidt says.
He says he enjoys working with the students during contest season, seeing them work hard to improve.
“You’re going to get out of it what you put into it,” Schmidt says. “There’s a lot of different components of FFA. We have such a wide variety of events that you can be involved in and pick up some leadership opportunities.”
Gander likes that FFA can help students from a variety of backgrounds learn about agriculture, get involved, and prepare for a career.
“My favorite thing, no matter where you are in life, what you’re doing, you can always find a place in FFA,” she says.