DALTON, Mo. — In the 1880s, Lizzy Kalinka’s great-grandfather Frank Kalinka traveled on the Missouri River from his hometown to the nearby community of Dalton, located in the river bottom in Chariton County, Missouri. He looked around at the beauty of the area, Lizzy Kalinka says, the fertile farm ground and the village, and promptly decided to move there.
“He got off that boat,” she says, “and he realized, this is the place where I need to be.”
Frank Kalinka and his wife Mary Jane bought a farm in that part of the river bottom on Aug. 14, 1885, and Lizzy Kalinka still lives on the family farm and proudly displays the Century Farm sign in the yard.
Today, Dalton is a small town of a few homes, and the grain elevator is the only business. But the locals are proud of their north central Missouri community and its heritage. Fields of corn and soybeans sprawl out over the flat expanse between the village and the river.
In the 2010 Census, the population of Dalton was 17, making it one of the smallest incorporated communities in Missouri, a distinction it will again hold when the results of the 2020 Census come in.
“I can’t wait for this new Census to find out what the current number is,” Kalinka says.
The recorded history of the region goes back far beyond when Frank Kalinka took that boat trip on the Missouri River, before the Civil War, even before Missouri became a state in 1821.
On June 12, 1804, Lewis and Clark camped in the Dalton bottoms in the early stages of their famous Expedition to the Pacific Ocean. They camped by the Cut-Off Lake, formed when the river shifted course years ago. The Cut-Off Lake still exists and draws large amounts of waterfowl for bird watchers.
After the Civil War, the railroad came through the river bottom and the village of Dalton was formed. The town was home to the Dalton Vocational School, originally the Bartlett Agriculture and Industrial School, which trained African American youth for careers in agriculture and other trades. The school included a demonstration farm, trade shop and hog and poultry houses.
The vocational school was founded in 1907, and came under the supervision of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture in 1924, before eventually being run by Lincoln University, located in Jefferson City. The school remained open until the mid-1950s, when the Supreme Court’s ruling led to the integration of schools.
Kalinka wrote a book about the community’s history, and she is a member of the Chariton County Historical Society and frequently scans old newspapers for Dalton-related tidbits. She also maintains a Facebook page where she posts old photos and history of the area.
Her book project began as an effort to learn more about her family. Her father died when she was young, and she wanted to interview older Dalton residents to learn about him and the community where he had grown up.
“To learn about my family, I decided to locate the older people in the community and interview them,” she says.
Those interviews produced a lot of stories about what Dalton was like in the 1930s and 1940s, and Kalinka decided to write a book about it. She was fascinated by what the town was like in its heyday.
“The population was almost 400,” she says. “They had general stores, they had a bank, and a hotel and a post office.”
Of course, as a river bottom community Dalton has endured floods, including the Great Flood of 1993, and then another disastrous flood last year. But the area has endured, and this year corn and soybeans are growing where floodwaters stood last year.
Overall, Kalinka says it is a tight-knit community, and she most enjoys the closeness with others in the area, as well as how connected she and her family are to the area, a familiar story for many Missourians and their hometowns.
Also, she says Dalton residents enjoy the beauty of the area, even decades removed from the peak of population.
“You’ll fall in love with Dalton, Missouri, on your first visit,” she says.