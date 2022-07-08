Online auctions play larger role in sales

Online auctions have been playing a larger role in ag equipment and land sales, auction companies say. This had been a growing trend and was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Olson is an auctioneer and owner of Zielsdorf Auction and Real Estate, located at Benson, Minnesota. He says online auctions have allowed sellers to find a much larger pool of potential buyers.

“We were 40% online pre-COVID, and since COVID we’ve been 100% online,” he says. “It’s been wonderful.”

Zielsdorf Auction specializes in farm equipment and real estate, and Olson says they have had bidders from several states across the Midwest.

“We’ve seen our bidding activity increase,” he says. “As much as I still love the in-person auction, online has been the way to go to find buyers.”

Tim Elliott owns Atterbury Auctions in Columbia, Missouri. He agrees that online auctions have increased the pool of potential buyers.

“The online really has opened up a lot of new avenues for us, now that we can reach people all over the U.S.,” he says.

Atterbury Auctions sells a variety of things, Elliott says, ranging from personal property and tractors to real estate and land. He says his company is about 99% online auctions, with a few rare in-person auctions.

“Online has a tendency to bring in more dollars,” he says.

Olson says their online auctions are typically 10-day periods, and potential bidders are welcome to stop by and view the equipment for sale for those who still prefer to see things in-person. He says good photos and descriptions are important for online sales, as well as advertising so people are aware.

“You can always have sellers, but you have to find buyers,” Olson says.

Elliott says providing good visuals of what people are bidding on is important.

“The pictures and descriptions are very critical,” he says. “We have people all the time who buy things sight unseen, but if you have good pictures that helps.”

Elliott also says it can help to have preview periods where people can come view land or equipment that is going to be auctioned off online.

“People do like to still see and touch what they’re bidding on,” he says.

Olson says the move to all- online auctions began when the coronavirus outbreak hit, and his business was deemed non-essential. Rather than totally shut down business because they couldn’t have in-person actions, the company went all online for their sales.

“We switched gears and went online only,” Olson says.

He says the online model surged during COVID, especially as people were home and looking to buy. But the convenience has given the online model staying power, even if Olson says he did appreciate having sales in person.

“The live setting was just more fun,” he says. “You had all the people, and it was a social event.”

Still, Olson says the online approach has worked well for buyers and sellers, and he appreciates how it has gone.

“Very happy with the way it’s going,” he says. “It’s just different than what we’re used to.”

Elliott says it has been an intriguing time to be in his business.

“It’s been exciting,” he says.