Plans change as farm heirs take on new roles

Making succession plans for future generations can and should start early.

Joe Koenen is a University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist based in Putnam County, and he says it is important to have a written estate plan, but also to talk with family members about the plan.

“I think that’s a critical piece of the plan, is to sit down with everyone,” Koenen says. “’This is what we want, that is what we’re doing for you guys.’”

He says it is a good idea to have a written will or succession plan in place, regardless of the age of a farmer.

“I don’t think it’s ever too early to have a will or a plan in place because we know accidents happen on the farm,” Koenen says. “A lot of times the husband goes first, so it’s good to get his input.”

Start early

Of course, for many farm families the planning includes what the next generation’s involvement with the farm will look like, even as the older generation will continue farming. Koenen says it can be hard to do this planning too far in advance, until kids are old enough to have a better idea if they really want to farm and what they would like to do. But he says as they approach adulthood, families can begin to get a better idea.

“You can have a few basic conversations in their teenage years or college years,” he says.

Also, when thinking about farm succession plans and kids’ involvement in the farm, Koenen suggests having the kids work off the farm for a bit, maybe for another farmer in the area, just to help them learn about agriculture beyond what happens on their home farm.

He says farm families can also start to give their kids some responsibility of their own as they get older, such as taking care of feeder cattle or a few cows. This can give them a financial stake and the chance to make some of their own management decisions.

“They need to have at least some skin in the game and know what they’re getting into,” Koenen says.

Koenen works on these issues with farm families in several counties in north central and northeast Missouri, and he says the most challenging cases are when kids are unsure about what they’re getting into. Having some experience running even a small aspect of the operation can help kids make an informed decision about their future.

Also, Koenen says instead of just having kids join the operation working as an employee, they could at least tie their pay or bonuses to how that part of the farm operation does financially, to increase that incentive and financial connection to the work they are doing.

Six questions

John Baker is an Iowa State University Extension staff attorney and human sciences specialist. He says when farmers are thinking about their estate planning, they should think about six questions. The first three are “What do I own? How do I own it? What is it worth?”

Baker says farmers need to consider the land and machinery they own, but also if they do things like hauling grain, they own a business as well. As for how they own it, that means the structure, such as whether farmers own their land directly or own shares of a corporation that owns the farm. And the last question looks at what the land’s true value is.

“Here we’re talking about fair market value,” Baker says. “If you went out and sold it, what is it worth?”

He says these first three questions are basic, but still take some figuring.

“While these questions are relatively simple, they require a good bit of work for a farmer,” Baker says.

Once these first three are answered, he says the next three questions are “Who do I want to give it to? When do I want them to get it? How do we want them to own it?”

Farmers can decide whether to give it all to kids or give some to grandkids, and whether to transfer the estate immediately at death or put it in a trust to be given years in the future. As for how heirs will own their part of the estate, farmers can think about whether they want each heir to have management involvement and what type of stake and assets each heir will receive.

‘Passing the baton’

Handing over part or eventually all of a family farming operation to the next generation can be a challenge, and Koenen says every situation is different.

“Sometimes that’s easy,” he says. “Sometimes that’s difficult. I’ve got a family here in Putnam County that (is turning over more of the operation to the next generation). That’s been a really smooth transition because that’s what they all want.”

Koenen says another situation reflects how it can be more challenging, referencing a producer who is over 80 and working on turning over his operation to his grandchildren.

“He’s over 80 years old and it’s been really hard to transition to the grandkids,” Koenen says. “But he’s working on it.”

He says farmers can play more of an advisor role when they turn over more or all of their operation to their kids and grandkids. Koenen says it can be difficult for older male farmers to pass the baton to the next generation.

“I realize that’s difficult,” he says. “At some point men can’t do it and they can’t be in control.”

Koenen says a good estate plan can take into account the different situations for heirs. Some might be involved in the farming operation while others might not. He says plans might include giving kids who are involved with the farm a time frame to buy out those who are not.

“I think the best thing is to have a written plan,” Koenen says. “It’s not always easy to find attorneys who have that expertise, especially with farming.”

Another option is for farmers to put money in an IRA or other investment account, and then leave that to the non-farming heirs to help balance out the value of the farmland.

Koenen says it is helpful to think about the different kids’ situations and involvement and what fits best for them.

“You have to treat your kids fairly, that doesn’t always mean you treat them equally,” he says.