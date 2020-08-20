MALTA BEND, Mo. — In small towns across Missouri, the halls of the school are quiet, as they have been for months since students were sent home in March due to coronavirus concerns.
But when the calendar flipped to August, the return to school was inching closer. The anticipation of another school year was building, with unknowns about the ongoing pandemic mixed with excitement to get back to the normal routine of school in session.
John Angelhow, the superintendent for the Malta Bend school district, says the school has put together a detailed plan for parents to review, available on its website, which outlines measures and plans to prevent the spread of the virus. With about 80 students K-12, Angelhow says the school has the space to keep them distanced.
“We’re going to try to keep things as normal as possible,” he says.
Of course, some things have changed. The small, close-knit community school traditionally has all students K-12 eat meals together in the cafeteria. But this year, elementary students will eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms, and the high school will eat in the cafeteria, allowing for more physical distancing.
Angelhow says the school developed the protocols with input from the Saline County Health Department.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” he says. “We’ve done a lot of collaboration with them.”
In Monroe County, Paris High School ag teacher and FFA advisor Josh Bondy says his chapter has felt the impacts of the virus interruptions, although they did what they could to stay active and connected.
“We had a lot of online Zoom meetings, chapter meetings and guest speakers,” Bondy says.
He says it has been good to get back to doing activities in person with students. After meetings with parents and community members, the Paris school decided to have in-person school.
“As of today, we are going 100% back to kids in seats,” he says.
Bondy says it can be a challenge navigating the unknowns and families who have different viewpoints on the coronavirus situation and what they prefer for their kids.
“I’m trying to create a path that works for everybody,” he says.
The school has a green-yellow-red system where they can adjust restrictions and plans based on COVID-19 case numbers in their area and school. Bondy says the school is making some adjustments to aid in social distancing, including altering schedules to make sure the larger classes use the biggest classrooms.
Overall, Bondy says it helps that the community is there for the FFA chapter.
“Our community is always supportive of the Paris FFA,” he says.
Tony DeGrave, superintendent for the Monroe City schools, says his district also sought input from the community.
“We surveyed our public, our parents,” he says. “Ninety to 95% said they wanted in-person learning. Also, we’re going to offer an online option.”
DeGrave was part of a group of school administrators who got to meet with Gov. Mike Parson in Kirksville in early August to discuss back-to-school plans. He says there is excitement around the school, but also some uncertainty.
“There’s a good buzz around here right now,” he says. “…I think there’s some nervousness. That’s understandable. We have to do what we can to keep people safe. I think you also see a sense of excitement.”
Angelhow says the Malta Bend school has online programs and home school options for families that want their kids to stay home, although in-person attendance is preferred.
“We have several different options, but we want our kids here at school,” he says.
The schools have Chromebooks for online learning, and he says the teachers are developing at-home curriculum if students get the virus and have to learn at home for a while, or to be prepared if entire classes have to go to online learning for a while.
Bondy says Paris also has online instructions ready for students who have to quarantine. He is in his 18th year teaching, and he says the pandemic has led to him working to learn more about using technology to teach students remotely.
“I said, I’m going to have to learn some stuff,” he says.
Bondy says he is looking forward to getting students back in the classroom, although he knows their could be some challenges after the students were away for an extended period of time.
“It’s a weird mix of excited and nervous,” he says of the mood around the school.
The first day of school is Aug. 24.
“We feel that the kids will be safe,” Angelhow says. “We feel we’re small enough that we’ll be able to contain and react to the pandemic.”
He says the Malta Bend community has a close relationship with the school.
“We have a very solid community who have supported us,” Angelhow says. “It’s an important part of rural America.”
Aaron Feagan, principal at Malta Bend, says despite the unknowns, the community seems ready to return to school.
“In general people are excited and ready to come back to school,” he says.
Angelhow says the goal is safety and providing quality education.
“We are going to try to keep things as safe and as educationally sound as we can,” he says. “We want to be an escape, a place you can not worry about everything going on, just come here and learn.”