Review safety practices on the farm with children

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Many consider the farm an ideal place to raise children. But with all its idyllic charm come dangers, says University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch.
About three children die from an agriculture-related incident each day, according to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety.
National Farm Safety and Health Week, Sept. 18-24, is a good time to review safety procedures when there are young people working on the farm or visiting.
Tractor rollovers and run-overs are the leading cause of childhood deaths on the farm, according to the Childhood Agricultural Safety Network.
“Many traditions on family farms such as riding with Grandpa on the tractor or lawn mower or playing hide-and-seek around grain bins can turn deadly in a flash,” Funkenbusch says in a news release. “For safety’s sake, avoid these practices. It’s easier to bury a tradition than it is to bury a child.”
Make children aware of the potential dangers and do not be afraid to correct unsafe behaviors, Funkenbusch says. The best safety lessons come from modeling safe practices.
Funkenbusch recommends a family meeting to discuss farm safety for children:
- Practice a “no extra riders” policy on the farm. Don’t take children on tractors, skid steers, mowers or ATVs. Don’t give rides in buckets or on laps.
- Remove keys from farm equipment to discourage curious children from taking a joyride.
- Remind children to stay away from grain wagons, grain bins, silos and manure pits.
- Lock and secure chemicals, pesticides and hazardous materials.
- Take a walking tour of the farm to check for items that could fall on children, such as stacks of tires, gates, building materials and seed sacks.
- Check for drowning hazards. Install fences around ponds and manure pits.
- Designate a safe, fenced-in area where children can play.