Risk management key to protecting farm

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Brian Wiggins, director of alternative farm revenue for ADM, said risk management and marketing strategies ultimately come down to finding the best way to protect what farmers have built.
During a session at the Family Farms Winter Conference, held here March 1-3, Wiggins focused on risk management in a time of higher commodity prices.
“How do I hold onto as many dollars as I can?” he said. “How do I protect the farm?”
Wiggins said talking about crop marketing is better when prices have improved.
“These are a lot more fun than the conversations last year,” he said.
Last year brought a lot of unknowns and changes with the pandemic and other global trade factors affecting markets.
“Every crop and every year has a type of story,” Wiggins said. “Last year, the story was uncertainty.”
At the beginning of last year, most analysts were talking about the increasing crop supply, “but things don’t always play out as expected,” Wiggins said.
Drought conditions and a damaging summer storm affected yields in some of the most prolific crop-producing regions of the U.S., and surging exports also provided a destination for grain stocks. In many places, Wiggins said, the early projections of fantastic crops turned out to be merely OK crop yields.
Demand has also been a key driver of the surge in crop prices. China has been building up reserves, and Wiggins says he does not see signs of demand slowing down right now, especially for soybeans.
Wiggins said the higher prices could mean more acres planted to corn and soybeans, and producers finding ways to avoid prevent plant and lower the number of acres that don’t get planted.
“We did a very effective job at taking several million acres out of production,” he said, “and we’re probably going to put it back.”
As for marketing strategies this year, Wiggins said some producers might decide it’s best to “play defense” and set price floors they know they can work with. They might also choose to be more aggressive, and he said a lot of that depends on a farmer’s individual financial situation.
But the approach he said is a good idea for all farmers is to work through their risk management tools in the right order. Wiggins described these tools as “levers” that farmers can pull, and he broke them down as sales and hedging, crop insurance and FSA programs.
He said sales is a good first step — deciding how to market grain and when to lock in prices.
“I always start with where the revenue is generated, crop sales,” Wiggins said.
Producers should consider how much exposure they’re willing to have, how aggressive they want to be, whether they are worried about drought, he said.
Then comes insurance policy selections that fit with their marketing approach.
“Then, what type of policies will back up that (crop marketing) decision?” Wiggins said.
Then comes FSA elections, he said. Producers can make decisions about enrollment in federal programs, such as ARC and PLC, based on the situation heading into the year, what they are expecting, and what kind of FSA support pairs well with the marketing and crop insurance decisions they have made. It’s about finding the right program for a farmer’s situation.
“It all exists for a reason,” Wiggins said, “but not everybody has the same reason.”
Farmers can help make these risk management decisions by deciding what they need to guard against.
“Evaluate what’s risk to you,” Wiggins said. “You need to ask questions, figure out what’s keeping you up at night.”
Farmers can be thinking about things like their yield security relative to the county, their cash flow and operating note situation, their base acre situation and intended planting acres.
During a time of high prices, Wiggins said farmers need to be thinking about how they can hold onto as many of those potential dollars as they can. He said it is good to have a plan, even if it is impossible to predict the future.
Last year’s surprise fall surge in prices illustrates this.
“People say, how did the experts miss the mark?” Wiggins said. “It’s because they can’t predict the future.”
Even if the future is not certain, Wiggins said thinking about risk management and what’s important can help farmers navigate it as best they can.
“I just have to understand what risk looks like to me,”
he said. “…Risk is a moving target.”