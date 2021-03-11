Risk management key to protecting farm

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Brian Wiggins, director of alternative farm revenue for ADM, said risk management and marketing strategies ultimately come down to finding the best way to protect what farmers have built.

During a session at the Family Farms Winter Conference, held here March 1-3, Wiggins focused on risk management in a time of higher commodity prices.

“How do I hold onto as many dollars as I can?” he said. “How do I protect the farm?”

Wiggins said talking about crop marketing is better when prices have improved.

“These are a lot more fun than the conversations last year,” he said.

Last year brought a lot of unknowns and changes with the pandemic and other global trade factors affecting markets.

“Every crop and every year has a type of story,” Wiggins said. “Last year, the story was uncertainty.”

At the beginning of last year, most analysts were talking about the increasing crop supply, “but things don’t always play out as expected,” Wiggins said.

Drought conditions and a damaging summer storm affected yields in some of the most prolific crop-producing regions of the U.S., and surging exports also provided a destination for grain stocks. In many places, Wiggins said, the early projections of fantastic crops turned out to be merely OK crop yields.

Demand has also been a key driver of the surge in crop prices. China has been building up reserves, and Wiggins says he does not see signs of demand slowing down right now, especially for soybeans.