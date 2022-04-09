Roads and bridges play crucial role for ag

Roads and bridges provide the first leg in the journey crops take from the field to markets around the world. Eric Schroeter, assistant chief engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, says they are important for the agriculture industry, but they require constant maintenance and planning to keep in good working order.

“We ship (agricultural products) around the world, we ship it around the nation. … The roads and bridges are still the basic things that support this industry,” he says. “We also have railroads, the two waterways — we have some natural advantages.”

Stuart Anderson, a division director for the Iowa Department of Transportation, says his state has about 114,000 miles of roads. He says most of those are maintained by the counties, and some by cities, but the state maintains about 9,000 miles of roads and 4,200 bridges. He says the state’s roads generally follow a grid system, and help support the agriculture in Iowa.

“That has been really important for Iowa historically in providing access to ag land, and getting our product to market in an efficient manner,” Anderson says.

He says the large road system is beneficial for the state’s farmers and residents, but it also requires a lot to keep it all maintained.

Paul Wappel, public information officer with the Illinois Department of Transportation, says the department works with the agricultural and business sectors in the state to meet infrastructure needs.