Roads and bridges play crucial role for ag

Roads and bridges provide the first leg in the journey crops take from the field to markets around the world. Eric Schroeter, assistant chief engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, says they are important for the agriculture industry, but they require constant maintenance and planning to keep in good working order.
“We ship (agricultural products) around the world, we ship it around the nation. … The roads and bridges are still the basic things that support this industry,” he says. “We also have railroads, the two waterways — we have some natural advantages.”
Stuart Anderson, a division director for the Iowa Department of Transportation, says his state has about 114,000 miles of roads. He says most of those are maintained by the counties, and some by cities, but the state maintains about 9,000 miles of roads and 4,200 bridges. He says the state’s roads generally follow a grid system, and help support the agriculture in Iowa.
“That has been really important for Iowa historically in providing access to ag land, and getting our product to market in an efficient manner,” Anderson says.
He says the large road system is beneficial for the state’s farmers and residents, but it also requires a lot to keep it all maintained.
Paul Wappel, public information officer with the Illinois Department of Transportation, says the department works with the agricultural and business sectors in the state to meet infrastructure needs.
“Over the past two decades, IDOT has worked closely with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Agriculture to identify key elements of the transportation system that can improve the state’s global competitiveness and support the location or retention of jobs in Illinois communities,” he says.
When it comes to maintaining roads, transportation departments maintain bridge ratings and track how much traffic roads see. Schroeter says Missouri has a tiered system for road maintenance, and says of the state’s 38,000 maintained highway miles, about 11,000 miles are considered low volume, meaning they mostly see less than 400 vehicles a day. These are in rural areas, and despite the high amount of total miles, these roads only see about 2% of the state’s vehicle traffic.
“They’re everywhere in the state, but there’s a large concentration in north Missouri,” Schroeter says. “Those have been some of our roads that’s toughest to keep condition on.”
Some of these lower-use roads provide challenges for states because they are not eligible to receive federal funds, he says, adding that the state has worked to move money to where it is needed.
“The Highway Commission has made some changes in recent years to direct some more funds there to help,” Schroeter says.
He says that while the department has directed some more funding to rural roads and bridges, the work hasn’t started yet this year, waiting for warm weather construction season to begin.
“There’s a lot of anticipation, especially in north Missouri, for that work to start,” Schroeter says.
Schroeter says the latest federal infrastructure bill will help with funding, and it contains money specifically marked for bridge improvements.
Also, Missouri recently raised its gas tax, and collecting that money began last October. Schroeter says it will take time to accumulate that money and get the projects started, but he says the new funding has helped with efforts to improve roads and bridges.
“The combination of revenues from the state and revenues from the federal infrastructure bill, we’re fast and furiously putting that to work,” he says.
Anderson says that federal infrastructure money will help in Iowa as well, and a fuel tax increase in 2015 has helped counties and the state reduce the number of bridges in poor condition.
“Since then, counties have been successful at reducing the number of bridges in poor conditions, and we have been success at the state as well,” he says.
All bridges are inspected on a two-year cycle, per federal regulations. Of Missouri’s 10,400 state-maintained bridges, about 830 are in poor condition, Schroeter says. Some of the bridges have to be closed until they can be repaired, although many can safely remain open, just with weight restrictions or as one-lane bridges. He says these bridges are often on rural, low-volume roads, and they are important for agriculture.
“They provide critical links, especially in rural Missouri,” Schroeter says.
Anderson says just under 19% of Iowa’s bridges are in poor condition, but work continues to improve on that number. He says the state department of transportation and counties worked together to secure a large grant from the national Discretionary Bridge Program.
In addition to funding, Midwestern weather provides challenges for roads and bridges.
“One of the obvious challenges is the weather, for example, with the climate we have here in the Midwest, there are multiple freeze-thaw cycles during the winter, which impacts many roads,” Wappel says.
He says the state is investing in road repairs to offset these impacts, and that IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years.
The departments are trying to keep up with need and with a changing ag industry.
“The nature of agriculture has changed over time,” Schroeter says. “The size and the number of trucks that are running from feeding operations and agricultural operations, the size of agriculture equipment has changed over time.”
He lives in a rural area, and Schroeter says he enjoys the role he plays in supporting agriculture.
“I’m proud to be a part of the work behind the scenes, allowing agriculture to do what they do, and ship their product where it needs to go,” he says.