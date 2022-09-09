Rural areas struggle with child care

For parents with young children, job and educational opportunities are contingent on the ability to secure quality and affordable child care — a service many rural communities throughout the Midwest struggle to attain.
In Iowa alone, more than $953 million dollars is lost annually because of child care breakdowns, a 2020 U.S. Chamber of Commerce study reports. Of that loss, more than $153 million can be directly attributed to the loss of tax revenue due to child care issues, with 52% of parents who voluntarily left a job doing so when their child was one year old or younger.
For Bart and Katie Olthoff, who live and farm in rural Stanhope, Iowa, child care has been an evolution of sorts.
“When the boys were little, I worked in a rural school district that was about a half an hour away, and there were very limited child care options,” Katie says. “We got really lucky to find a great in-home provider right here in Stanhope, but when I had my second son, the cost for child care was more than half of what I was going to bring home in my teaching salary.”
When COVID-19 shook the world, a new dilemma presented.
“When COVID hit, our daughter was just turning 3, my mom has some serious health issues and we spend a lot of time with her. After the first few weeks of lockdown, when we really didn’t see her at all, we decided that we had to figure out a solution,” Katie says. “We didn’t want to expose ourselves to COVID, so our daughter quit going to her regular daycare and we didn’t start again. We have just had to figure it out as we went along with grandmas helping part-time.”
Today, the Olthoffs are still feeling the pressure of child care through the summer months.
Katie shares that in summers past, she was able to hire a high school or college student to help with the kids. However, with the high price of fuel, aggravated by labor shortages and higher wages, that solution didn’t exist this past summer.
“I had several high school students turn down $10 an hour. That’s $80-90 a day, and I know that they could work a different job and make more, but it’s really hard for me to pay more than that,” she says.
The Olthoff family isn’t alone in their struggle to pay for the rising costs of child care or their decision to not return to out-of-home daycare. With the acceptance of remote officing and the sound of children in the background becoming more and more of a reality throughout the virtual workplace, many parents have chosen to navigate child care at home, rather than through a daycare center.
And that transition, added to the current labor shortage, has made the day-to-day business of running a daycare a delicate balance between attending children and present employees.
For the former Kids Kastle, which has been operating in the small town of Dearborn, Missouri, for more than three decades, COVID-19 tipped the balance.
“The daycare had been in the Dearborn community for 34 years when we closed last July (2021),” former owner, Karen Sams says. “We bought the daycare with the intention of helping the community and continuing a service that had been a part of our community.”
When COVID-19 reached the small town, the daycare center was forced to close its doors for a full two months. When those doors opened again, what the Sams’ found was that more than half of the children who had attended before did not return.
“There were a lot of unlicensed in-home providers that started watching children during COVID-19, and we just couldn’t compete with their prices,” Sams says. “By the time we closed, we only had 21 children enrolled.”
Sams shares that the cost of child care was the biggest barrier for parents. In Missouri, the average cost of child care per month is $800, while parents in Iowa see average costs that range from $850-1,350 per month.
“We had to charge $175 a week for a baby, and so many times I heard people tell me that they just couldn’t afford it. In the end, it just didn’t make sense for us to keep struggling and draining our finances to make it work,” Sams says. “We felt compassionate for the kids that you get to know and you miss them, but you’re still paying your help … buying groceries … keeping the lights on … all of those things.”