JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When the Missouri General Assembly begins its 2020 legislative session on Jan. 8, farmers and ag groups will be following the progress of a variety of issues related to agriculture.
Samantha Davis, associate director of public policy for Missouri Corn, says farmers got some positive news before the session even began when the State Tax Commission on Dec. 17 did not recommend an increase on land tax assessments for farmland.
“That’s one thing off the list,” she says. “Given the environment that we’re in, that’s good news.”
Rural broadband
The state funded the Office of Rural Broadband for the first time in 2019, and funding for rural broadband internet access will likely be another important topic in 2020. The state also continues to seek federal grants to expand rural internet access.
Brooks Hurst, who serves as president of the Missouri Soybean Association board and on the American Soybean Association board, says internet access is very important for farmers.
“The high speed internet is an issue,” he says. “Guys are on the go all the time, and cell service is spotty at times. You’ve got the world’s greatest information in your pocket, and you can’t access it.”
B.J. Tanksley, director of state legislative programs for Missouri Farm Bureau, says it is important to members, along with rural health care access.
“We spend a good amount of time in the state advocating for what we call rural development issues, including rural broadband,” he says.
Davis says there has been “significant progress made” on the issue, but it still poses a challenge in the state.
“People are all gung-ho about rural broadband, but then you see the price tag on getting that last mile to get high-speed, quality rural broadband,” she says. “It is expensive.”
Still, the issue is important. Davis says good internet access is used to run businesses and farms, access health care information, and stay on top of market and ag news.
“For all those different things, we need access to the internet,” she says. “And rural people need high-speed internet, too.”
Tanksley says the state continues to see momentum on the rural broadband issue, and he’s hopeful there is more progress to come. He says funding for the Office of Rural Broadband was a good step.
“That’s a huge step forward for our state,” he says. “Hopefully we can continue to grow that program.”
Eminent domain
Davis also expects eminent domain will be an issue for the legislature after the fight over the Grain Belt Express power line project.
“We supported legislation last year, if you’re going to use eminent domain, it should meet a high standard,” she says. “Eminent domain should be very difficult to get. We’re always going to be there to protect the rights of landowners.”
Biodiesel
Biodiesel is another topic to watch during the 2020 state legislative session, as Sen. Denny Hoskins has pre-filed Senate Bill 568, which would establish minimum biodiesel fuel content for diesel sold in Missouri. Hoskins is a Republican from Warrensburg who represents several counties in west central, northwest and north central Missouri.
The bill text would require diesel sold in Missouri to have 5% biodiesel starting April 1, 2022. Then, from April through October, it would require 10% biodiesel content starting April 1, 2023, and 20% beginning April 1, 2024, with the other months still seeing a 5% minimum biodiesel content.
Hurst, who farms near Tarkio in Atchison County in northwest Missouri, says biodiesel has a long history of benefitting Missouri farmers.
“It started in Missouri, and it’s so good for soybean producers to have that market,” he says.
Hurst says ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of biodiesel are important. He says biodiesel helps by providing another market for farmers, supports local businesses instead of distant refineries and companies, produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than regular diesel and gives consumers more fuel supply and options.
Davis says Missouri Corn supports this biodiesel bill.
“Corn farmers are soybean farmers,” she says.
Pesticide applicator training
Missouri will also be working on developing a plan for pesticide applicator training. New Environmental Protection Agency rules require states submit a training plan. Davis says the goal is to come up with a good, effective training program “without being overly burdensome on farmers and small business owners.”
Tanksley says it is important for ag groups to be a part of that process.
“The Department of Agriculture is looking at new pesticide applicator training,” he says. “We’re wanting to get out in front and work with them to continue to support that program.”
Infrastructure
Infrastructure funding is another ongoing issue for the state. Hurst says it is important for farmers moving equipment and getting crops to market.
“We really appreciate Governor Parson’s efforts to address bridges,” he says. “Where farmers farm, we don’t farm in downtown Kansas City, so the roads we use are kind of falling into disrepair.”
Tanksley says Missouri Farm Bureau supports additional transportation funding.
As a broader issue for farmers in the state, Hurst says farmers are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get levees repaired after the flooding of 2019.
Election year
Ag groups will be watching to see how 2020 being an election year will impact legislative efforts. Missourians will elect every member of the state House of Representatives and half of the members of the Senate in November, as well as the statewide races such as governor and lieutenant governor.
“Election year dynamics definitely are in play,” Davis says.
“It could go either way,” Tanksley says. “They might not want to tackle tough issues, but it might be a motivator to try to do some things for these folks. It cuts both ways.”
Overall, Tanksley says the state legislature, governor and lieutenant governor are supportive of agriculture.
“In Missouri, we’re very lucky,” he says. “We truly do have support at all levels of the state government.”