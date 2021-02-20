Rural businesses have seen a variety of COVID impacts

When it comes to how rural small businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic — and how they have started to recover — it’s not one-size-fits-all.

“I don’t think there’s one simple answer to it,” says

Brian Depew, executive director for the Center for Rural Affairs. “It’s really variable. It depends on the industry. It depends on the state you’re in.”

Different states and counties have implemented different measures to control the virus, and for different lengths of time. Depew says some industries like construction have been less impacted, while the service industry was hit hard.

“Food service, hair salons, they certainly had a rough patch,” he says.

Many areas saw restrictions on business from April through June last year, in the effort to slow the spread of the virus initially.

“Even a month or two months, that makes a big difference in your bottom line at the end of the year,” Depew says.

Even after many regions opened back up somewhat, the pandemic has continued to impact businesses. Depew says the federal Paycheck Protection Program has helped make up for lost income for many small businesses.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has had a lot of impact for a lot of communities, if for no other reason than the size and scope of it,” he says.

The businesses have also gotten by with innovation and creativity where possible. Depew uses the term “pandemic fine” to describe how many businesses are doing, meaning things are not ideal but they found a way to make do.