Rural businesses ‘think outside the box’

VERSAILLES, Mo. — On a sunny February day in Morgan County, the square in Versailles was a busy place, with vehicles slowly driving by the old courthouse, local restaurants doing lunchtime business, and a short line waiting, socially distanced, on the sidewalk outside the license office.

Dina Dunklee, executive director of the Versailles Chamber of Commerce, says the coronavirus pandemic provided challenges for the community and its businesses, but they were able to make some adjustments to find success.

“We didn’t lose one business,” she says. “If anything, the businesses thrived.”

Dunklee says some businesses saw revenues go up in 2020, which she attributes to getting creative as well as more people shopping local when travel was lessened during the pandemic. She says local restaurants went with curbside service and kept advertising, featuring their to-go food options.

The “shop local” effort was practical during the coronavirus outbreak, but it was also a lesson for consumers about supporting community businesses, Dunklee says.

“You don’t have to travel,” she says. “If you need anything, we have it in our hometown.”

Of course, the community felt some impacts, and Dunklee says the chamber had to make the difficult decision last year to cancel the popular Apple Festival, which she says typically brings 20,000 to 30,000 people to town.

Dunklee advocates for local businesses on community Facebook pages. She says they play a key role for the local economy, even as many people look to national online retailers.