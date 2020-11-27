Father Matthew Flatley is a former pastor of four small Catholic rural parishes in Vienna, Brinktown, Koeltztown and Argyle, Missouri. Flatley has also served as the priest moderator for rural life in the Diocese of Jefferson City.
He answered some questions about what this year has been like for churches and rural communities during the pandemic, and how they are still finding reasons to be thankful in this Thanksgiving season.
MFT: How has the coronavirus affected church activities, and how has the church navigated the unusual situation?
FLATLEY: Well, when this first started I was amazed at how quickly everyone jumped on board to help form “calling chains” to check in with each other, most especially with the elderly, the homebound and those who live alone.
We quickly adapted to the new norms … first by livestreaming masses to an empty church, but then eventually inviting the faithful back but with all of the safety guidelines in place: wearing of masks to enter and exit the church and until you come to your place in the pew, once you are seated, maintain a 6 foot distance to others and wearing a mask to receive communion.
We also canceled just about all other activities except the Eucharist, but once again, very quickly everyone started learning how to Zoom our regular meetings and the school lessons. Very impressive how quickly they all adapted.
MFT: What are some reasons people in the community have to be thankful during this Thanksgiving time?
FLATLEY: We are largely a community of German Catholic farming heritage. These folks are very stoic and hard working. They take care of themselves and each other, when the other is in need. What I have heard over and over is “Thank God that it is not worse.”
MFT: What are some ways churches and parishioners in rural areas can support farmers and people in agriculture during harvest and other busy times?
FLATLEY: I have heard much talk of making sure to buy all things locally and to support the small, local in-town businesses. In my experience, that is pretty much sewn into the way they live. In other words, under normal circumstances they are not so much intentional about “shopping locally” as much as it is just the way it has always been, and yet, now they are becoming very intentional about it.
MFT: What role can the church and faith play in helping communities get through challenging times?
FLATLEY: I believe most of all by calling those who can to come back to church, while employing all of the safety measures. I have heard time and time again, how grateful they were, and are, to have the option of the livestream masses, but so many exclaim, “That it is just not the same.” They long to be back in the church as community, sharing the Eucharist. They also continue to keep their eyes and ears and hearts focused on the most vulnerable among them. That is very heartwarming.