Rural health departments continue vaccination effort

Many rural communities in Missouri continue to work through localized spikes in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing effort to get people vaccinated.
Livingston County Health Department director and administrator Sherry Weldon says her community saw an increase in cases this spring, peaking at around 20 or 30 new cases per day in the county of 15,000 people. She says the health department’s relatively small staff was administering 40 COVID tests per day.
Weldon says that increase in testing and subsequent tracing helped contain the outbreak, and the situation has improved.
“We have decreased significantly in terms of positives per day,” Weldon says.
Some parts of the state have seen summer surges in COVID cases, and county health departments have been continuing to work to make vaccines available for anyone who wants one.
According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data updated July 14, there have been 60,705 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last seven days, an average of 8,174 per day. Missouri has had 45.5% of its population initiate vaccination, and 39.8% have completed vaccination. Among the 18-plus share of the population, 56.1% have initiated vaccination and 49.4% have completed vaccination. The peak vaccination months were in March and April.
The state saw 6,805 confirmed cases in the week reported July 14, averaging 972 cases per day, along with 2,925 probable new cases, or 418 per day. That week saw 13 COVID deaths in Missouri. These numbers are an increase from previous weeks, but still significantly lower than last fall and winter.
Missouri’s COVID peak was in November, when the seven-day confirmed new case average was over 4,500 per day.
Many rural counties in Missouri have lower vaccination rates. The 32 Missouri counties where less than 25% of the population has initiated vaccination are rural counties. Boone County has the highest percent of people to get at least one COVID shot, with 51.4%.
Livingston County ranks 16th in the state for the highest percent of people getting at least their first COVID shot. Weldon says the Livingston County Health Department has COVID vaccine clinics every Thursday and Friday, and utilizes local media and social media to get the word out.
“We use a lot of radio and Facebook,” she says.
She says there has been some hesitation to get the COVID vaccine, although the seriousness of the recent surge in cases may have changed some minds.
“We have had vaccine hesitancy,” Weldon says. “But we are seeing a slight increase in people coming in for vaccines. Honestly, it’s due to some deaths and severe illness in the community that was unexpected.”
In neighboring Grundy County, health department administrator Elizabeth Gibson says it has been important to communicate to people when and where they can get the vaccine if they want it.
“When we’re doing our vaccine clinics, we’re advertising in the paper,” she says.
Gibson says the department also utilizes radio ads and has an email list. She says there is an abundant supply of the three types of COVID vaccines.
She remembers some members of the community were eager to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
“Early on, the group of people who were the most high risk, they were really anxious to get it,” Gibson says.
After getting through the early days when it was a little tougher to get vaccines, she says now the focus is on getting other groups vaccinated.
“We’re kind of over the hump now,” Gibson says. “We’re trying to vaccinate younger people now.”
She says some people were hesitant to get the vaccine when it seemed like the pandemic was going away. She says the surge in cases in the neighboring county got the attention of a lot of people in the community, especially since many people travel to the next county to do business and visit people. Gibson says Grundy County new cases have improved.
Gibson says giving COVID vaccines has added to a busy time for the health department and other immunization work.
“We’re real busy giving shots to get kids ready for school, and this has just piggybacked on that,” she says.
Weldon says she is proud of how the health department has served the community during the pandemic, while still providing other health services.
“Everybody has been extremely cooperative,” she says. “Whatever their job title is, they’ve worn many hats.”