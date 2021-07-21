Rural health departments continue vaccination effort

Many rural communities in Missouri continue to work through localized spikes in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing effort to get people vaccinated.

Livingston County Health Department director and administrator Sherry Weldon says her community saw an increase in cases this spring, peaking at around 20 or 30 new cases per day in the county of 15,000 people. She says the health department’s relatively small staff was administering 40 COVID tests per day.

Weldon says that increase in testing and subsequent tracing helped contain the outbreak, and the situation has improved.

“We have decreased significantly in terms of positives per day,” Weldon says.

Some parts of the state have seen summer surges in COVID cases, and county health departments have been continuing to work to make vaccines available for anyone who wants one.

According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data updated July 14, there have been 60,705 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last seven days, an average of 8,174 per day. Missouri has had 45.5% of its population initiate vaccination, and 39.8% have completed vaccination. Among the 18-plus share of the population, 56.1% have initiated vaccination and 49.4% have completed vaccination. The peak vaccination months were in March and April.

The state saw 6,805 confirmed cases in the week reported July 14, averaging 972 cases per day, along with 2,925 probable new cases, or 418 per day. That week saw 13 COVID deaths in Missouri. These numbers are an increase from previous weeks, but still significantly lower than last fall and winter.