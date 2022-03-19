Rural Missouri communities work through COVID challenge

When the coronavirus outbreak began causing major disruptions in day-to-day life two years ago, members of rural communities began looking for ways to support each other.
In Maryville, Holly Kay Cronk says the ways community members tried to help others changed through the pandemic months and years, from a mask-making project to efforts to support local businesses through the tough times.
In the early days of the pandemic, she used her store, Ferluknat Farm (pronounced like “fer lookin’ at”), as a place for a team of volunteers to make masks for people who wanted them and couldn’t find them in stores. Cronk says they took requests, which first came from local people and ended up coming in from states across the country. Cronk says they ended up making 25,699 masks for people.
“We had a great network of sewers come together,” she says.
Cronk says other people who didn’t have sewing skills would still pitch in, donating fabric or money, delivering masks and making meals for people who were sewing.
In Hermann, tourism and economic development director Tammy Bruckerhoff says the cancellation of events made the situation feel real in March 2020. Hermann sits among bluffs along the Missouri River, and the local economy is built on agriculture and tourism, with several wineries, bed and breakfasts and shops in the area known for its German heritage.
The local calendar has several pillars, with Freedom Fest in the summer, Octoberfest in the fall, the Christkindl Market around the winter holidays, and Wurstfest and Maifest in the spring.
Bruckerhoff remembers the day, Friday the 13th of March, when the Chamber of Commerce announced it was postponing the Wurstfest. People were beginning to stay home, and the future was uncertain.
“I think that I cried and laughed with many businesses every day,” Bruckerhoff says. “It was completely draining.”
She says the key work became “pivoting,” with wineries offering to-go samples and restaurants going to online ordering for takeout. She says the community pitched in.
“Really our local people supported our businesses,” Bruckerhoff says.
As businesses gradually reopened, Bruckerhoff kept an updated spreadsheet on the Visit Hermann website, information for visitors on what was open and what the hours were. She remembers a Missouri Division of Tourism presentation about the different groups of people who would have different levels of concern about traveling, and Bruckerhoff says they tried to accommodate as they could.
“We were living and breathing that every day,” she says.
Then, as spring turned to fall, she noticed visitors coming to Hermann. Bruckerhoff says many visitors came from cities like Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis, and the neighboring state of Illinois, with many of them looking to make a drive-able trip into the country, away from more stringent COVID regulations and a lot of people.
“We still had visitors that wanted to come from all over,” she says.
Bruckerhoff says while COVID presented challenges, a lot of Hermann’s attractions allowed for entertainment while socially distancing, with outdoor winery seating areas, scenic trails and with a lot of the town’s lodging consisting of bed and breakfasts or single homes people could rent. She says many of these visitors fell in love with the area.
“Some of those people that found us in 2020, we saw them two times, three times, four times in the same year,” Bruckerhoff says.
She says events in town have gradually returned to normal, even if the tour bus industry has been slow to come back. But Bruckerhoff remembers what it meant to have Freedom Fest fireworks that first summer, and to return to the historic St. Martin’s Church at nearby Starkenburg in 2021 for the “Sounds of Starkenburg” holiday concerts. The town has worked through COVID by supporting each other, she says.
“We as a community already work so hard to promote each other,” Bruckerhoff says. “When you go in one shop, they’re going to send you to another shop, and another, and that shop’s going to send you to a restaurant.”
In Maryville, as the months rolled on, Cronk says they received fewer requests for masks as they became more available in stores, and she says the focus shifted to other ways for the community to support each other, in particular local businesses that were struggling through the tough times.
She says the “Make It Maryville” Facebook page posted information about stores reopening after the COVID shutdowns, their hours and other information about the businesses like special events and delivery options. She says this was a big boost to help get momentum going again for local businesses.
“It helped get awareness out there that businesses were open and some could deliver,” Cronk says.
The effort to support the town’s businesses received a local tourism grant, and Cronk says events highlighted the businesses, like open houses and community fundraisers.
“All of that was done volunteer,” she says.
She says government aid during the pandemic did provide some support, but the challenges have remained for businesses with increasing supply costs.
Cronk says it has been inspiring to see Maryville pull together. She says the experience, dealing with disruptions and illness, making masks, supporting local businesses, has been a reminder of what rural communities can do.
“Everybody in this pulled together,” Cronk says. “They made something or contributed to something that I think was monumental. They came together in all ways they could. That’s small-town living.”