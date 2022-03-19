Rural Missouri communities work through COVID challenge

When the coronavirus outbreak began causing major disruptions in day-to-day life two years ago, members of rural communities began looking for ways to support each other.

In Maryville, Holly Kay Cronk says the ways community members tried to help others changed through the pandemic months and years, from a mask-making project to efforts to support local businesses through the tough times.

In the early days of the pandemic, she used her store, Ferluknat Farm (pronounced like “fer lookin’ at”), as a place for a team of volunteers to make masks for people who wanted them and couldn’t find them in stores. Cronk says they took requests, which first came from local people and ended up coming in from states across the country. Cronk says they ended up making 25,699 masks for people.

“We had a great network of sewers come together,” she says.

Cronk says other people who didn’t have sewing skills would still pitch in, donating fabric or money, delivering masks and making meals for people who were sewing.

In Hermann, tourism and economic development director Tammy Bruckerhoff says the cancellation of events made the situation feel real in March 2020. Hermann sits among bluffs along the Missouri River, and the local economy is built on agriculture and tourism, with several wineries, bed and breakfasts and shops in the area known for its German heritage.

The local calendar has several pillars, with Freedom Fest in the summer, Octoberfest in the fall, the Christkindl Market around the winter holidays, and Wurstfest and Maifest in the spring.