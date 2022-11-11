Service preps veterans for careers in ag

Every fall, Veterans Day provides an opportunity to honor people who have served. On farms across the country and in all sectors of the agriculture industry, veterans carry their memories and experiences with them, sometimes applying them to their current careers.

Shelby County, Missouri, farmer Brad Blaise joined the Navy in 1987, eventually serving in the Navy Seabees, the construction battalion. One of the Seabees’ mottos is “Can do,” and he said that mindset served him well building his farming operation from the ground up.

“The military kind of instilled in me ‘never give up,’” Blaise said.

Blaise saw many parts of the world during his time in the Navy, including deployments in Okinawa and Panama. He started farming full time in northeast Missouri after returning home.

Atchison County, Missouri, farmer Cecil DeMott was drafted into the Army in 1972, when he was 20 years old. It was shortly before President Richard Nixon stopped the draft, and DeMott said he was the last person in his county who was drafted and went into the service.

During his two years in the Army, DeMott spent 19 months stationed in Würzburg, Germany. He worked in a transport company, delivering fuel, ammunition, mail and food, part of an infantry division ready to respond if the Cold War had escalated.

Today, DeMott farms with family in Atchison County, on a Century Farm, on the river bottom and rolling hills of northwest Missouri. He said his military training and experience provided him with skills that can be useful in farming.

“It definitely goes hand in hand,” he said. “In the military, you’ve got to be ready all the time. In farming, you have to have the planter ready to go when the field is ready. Or knowing when to sell, you may have less than 30 days to market your crop and make a profit.”

Missouri Soybean Association executive director and CEO Gary Wheeler said many experiences have shaped his career in agriculture, including growing up in rural New Madrid County and serving 12 years in the Missouri Army National Guard.

“One of the things that really helped me was going into the military,” he said. “That’s something that I enjoyed and I’m proud of. That’s something that really impacted me. I instill a lot of my training into my philosophy and management style.”

Blaise expressed the feelings of many veterans who farm or work in agriculture.

“I’m very proud of my service to my country,” he said. “I’m proud to be an American farmer.”