When Holly Kay Cronk and some of her friends first started making masks to help people guard against COVID-19, the requests for masks came in around their rural Nodaway County town of Maryville, Missouri.
But they quickly began hearing from people around northwest Missouri, Iowa and the Kansas City area looking for masks. Eventually the requests began to come in from Minnesota, South Dakota, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York, along with thank you notes from people across the country.
Cronk recalls a note from a woman in the Bronx, in New York City, that moved her.
“She said, ‘I’m at home, I have illnesses, there’s nobody around here doing this,’” Cronk says.
The notes show her what a little project started in her store in Maryville has meant to people near and far.
“You’re making a difference for people you’re never going to meet,” she says.
Cronk recalls when her store, Ferluknat Farm (pronounced like “fer lookin’ at”), had to close as concerns about the virus grew. Located on Main Street, it sells apparel, gifts, fabric and home decor, and also has a beauty salon and does custom design work. The virus and resulting stay-at-home restrictions put a halt to customers coming in.
“We had an empty building basically,” she says.
The start of the project was “kind of a blur, honestly,” but Cronk says she remembers texting a friend to meet her at the store. They had heard about a need for face masks to help protect people, and so they decided to make them, launching the Sew Strong Together mask project.
What followed was an example of why people are still romantic about small town America. People signed up to help make masks — at least 55 volunteers as of April 14. Some are sewers, some prepare the materials. Area residents volunteered to pick up and deliver masks so sewers, and those wanting masks, did not have to make an extra trip out of their home.
The nearby Mt. Moriah Mennonite Church got involved making masks for the project, along with people around the community. Cronk says she and other volunteers prepare kits with supplies to make 25 masks and send them out to sewers to assemble. Jane Schieber, Charyti Jackson and Shelly Sybert have helped Cronk coordinate the project.
Local businesses and individuals donated materials to help make the masks.
“We have been extremely fortunate with the community bringing us tons of fabric we can use,” she says.
The masks are free, and they also pay shipping to send them to people out of range for an in-person delivery. The community’s businesses and residents have made donations to help cover these costs. The project is taking donations via cash or check, which can be mailed to 805 South Main St., Maryville, MO 64468. Donations are also acceptable via Venmo at Holly_Cronk.
People can request masks or volunteer to make them on Cronk’s business Facebook page, Ferluknat Farm.
As of April 14, the project has delivered 1,600 masks, and they have orders to make 2,400 more.
For Cronk, the best part of the experience has been the people, and the way the community has come together.
“I think the thing is the people that we’ve met, and the support,” she says. “We have people on paper sewing that I’ve never met, because we deliver (mask supplies) to them.”
Cronk and her volunteers plan to continue making masks as long as there is a need.
“We’re going to keep going,” she says. “We’re going to keep making masks and getting them to anybody that needs one.”