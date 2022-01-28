Shop offers source of goods, information

WILLIAMSBURG, Mo. — On a January day, Crane’s Country Store in Williamsburg saw steady business, with people walking along the familiar wooden floors, looking at the variety of merchandise and considering the lunch options.

Store owner David Crane worked a cash register, chatting with customers about the snow in the forecast for the coming weekend. A wood stove put out welcome warmth next to an area where visitors could sit and chat, named the “Liar’s Club.” The store sells a wide range of items, ranging from food and clothing to farm supplies and hunting materials.

“We are a true general store,” Crane says. “We’ve been the same general store since 1889.”

New products hung on the walls, but it could’ve been any year, any decade, any generation in the country store.

Crane says they make upgrades through the year to keep the store fresh and best serving customers, but the goal is always to preserve the old, timeless feel of the store.

“It’s just kind of reshaping it into modern times, but also keeping the same feel,” he says.

Souvenirs for sale list the store’s slogan, showcasing the variety in what they sell — “boots, bullets, britches and bologna.”

The store sees a mix of people from the community as well as visitors from nearby Interstate 70.

“We get a lot of locals who will come in for lunch, for a sandwich,” Crane says. “But there are also interstate people who see us on a map. We have a loyal following out of the cities.”