Shop offers source of goods, information

WILLIAMSBURG, Mo. — On a January day, Crane’s Country Store in Williamsburg saw steady business, with people walking along the familiar wooden floors, looking at the variety of merchandise and considering the lunch options.
Store owner David Crane worked a cash register, chatting with customers about the snow in the forecast for the coming weekend. A wood stove put out welcome warmth next to an area where visitors could sit and chat, named the “Liar’s Club.” The store sells a wide range of items, ranging from food and clothing to farm supplies and hunting materials.
“We are a true general store,” Crane says. “We’ve been the same general store since 1889.”
New products hung on the walls, but it could’ve been any year, any decade, any generation in the country store.
Crane says they make upgrades through the year to keep the store fresh and best serving customers, but the goal is always to preserve the old, timeless feel of the store.
“It’s just kind of reshaping it into modern times, but also keeping the same feel,” he says.
Souvenirs for sale list the store’s slogan, showcasing the variety in what they sell — “boots, bullets, britches and bologna.”
The store sees a mix of people from the community as well as visitors from nearby Interstate 70.
“We get a lot of locals who will come in for lunch, for a sandwich,” Crane says. “But there are also interstate people who see us on a map. We have a loyal following out of the cities.”
Crane says there is a social element to the store, a place where people see familiar faces and share information.
“They put up their fliers outside if they’re selling something or buying something,” he says. “… It’s a community hub, a source of information.”
He says he has helped new people who move into the community who stop in for suggestions.
For some in the community, it’s a first job. Macy Starkey is part of a multi-generational farm family in the area and works at Crane’s Country Store. She says her favorite thing about working there is the people.
“Just meeting all the different types of people,” she says. “… I started working here when I was 15, and now I’m about to turn 21.”
The store has a hardware section, and Crane says he tries to keep the basics for farmers should they need something in a hurry.
“We have supplies if a farmer’s trying to fix something on the fly,” he says. “Most of the farmers have their own charge accounts.”
Crane’s ancestors originally opened the store in nearby Mineola. The Cranes bought a store building in Williamsburg in 1920, and built the current building in 1926. That was the year Highway 40 opened in Missouri, the main thoroughfare between St. Louis and Kansas City, and the store saw a lot of business from the highway, along which it still sits.
“When they opened the paved road, my grandfather moved the store to it,” Crane says.
Its status as a roadside stop goes back even beyond the old Highway 40.
“They were located on Boonslick Trail, which was the main trail from St. Charles to St. Joe,” Crane says.
Williamsburg is located on the fairly level “9-mile prairie,” and provided a natural stopping spot for travelers. Crane says it used to be a bustling community with a variety of businesses.
The ways people travel continued to change. Nearby I-70 opened in the 1960s, routing traffic away from right in front of the store.
“It’s like the movie Cars,” Crane says. “As the road moves, the town shrinks.”
But Crane’s Country Store has endured and continues to thrive. Crane recently hired a local cabinet maker to upgrade a display area, adding sliding pegboards to give it a fresh look.
“We just remodeled this section this year,” he says.
Crane says what he enjoys most about running the store is the role it plays in the community and seeing the regular visitors.
“It’s just good to see different people,” he says. “We see everyone.”