Sold!: Auctioneer learned from others in the business

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on the ins and outs of ag-related businesses, some from the perspective of IFT Publications writers.

OSCEOLA, Mo. — Thursday is sale day at the Wheeler Livestock Auction at Osceola, and Byron Wheeler was seated in his usual spot above the sale ring, calling out bids and selling cattle. As he rolled through the bids and commented on the cattle that walked into the ring, Wheeler greeted some of the regulars in the seats, along with bidders, families and local cattle producers who had come to the sale.

He was carrying on the family business, continuing to fulfill his longtime dream of being an auctioneer and running a sale barn.

“It was what I wanted to do,” Wheeler says.

He attended the Fort Smith Auctioneering School to develop his skills but also learned through observation.

“Just hanging around the good ones,” Wheeler says.

Wheeler and his sister, Karla Waters, run the sale barn at Osceola. Their parents, Burleigh and Doris, started it in 1989, and the siblings and their spouses eventually bought them out and continued the family business.

“Byron’s always been a part of it,” Waters says of her brother.

Byron and his wife, Angela, grew up on cattle farms in St. Clair County. Karla and her husband, Tom, have a row crop operation.

The sale barn has regular sales at 11 a.m. every Thursday, and a special cow sale at 6 p.m. on the last Saturday of every month.

Before this sale on a hot late-July day, Wheeler was hard at work, checking to make sure the cattle were ready to go, talking with customers in the office and hallway. Just before going in to begin the sale, he stopped into the sale barn cafe to chat with some friends as they had a bite to eat.