Sold!: Auctioneer learned from others in the business

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on the ins and outs of ag-related businesses, some from the perspective of IFT Publications writers.
OSCEOLA, Mo. — Thursday is sale day at the Wheeler Livestock Auction at Osceola, and Byron Wheeler was seated in his usual spot above the sale ring, calling out bids and selling cattle. As he rolled through the bids and commented on the cattle that walked into the ring, Wheeler greeted some of the regulars in the seats, along with bidders, families and local cattle producers who had come to the sale.
He was carrying on the family business, continuing to fulfill his longtime dream of being an auctioneer and running a sale barn.
“It was what I wanted to do,” Wheeler says.
He attended the Fort Smith Auctioneering School to develop his skills but also learned through observation.
“Just hanging around the good ones,” Wheeler says.
Wheeler and his sister, Karla Waters, run the sale barn at Osceola. Their parents, Burleigh and Doris, started it in 1989, and the siblings and their spouses eventually bought them out and continued the family business.
“Byron’s always been a part of it,” Waters says of her brother.
Byron and his wife, Angela, grew up on cattle farms in St. Clair County. Karla and her husband, Tom, have a row crop operation.
The sale barn has regular sales at 11 a.m. every Thursday, and a special cow sale at 6 p.m. on the last Saturday of every month.
Before this sale on a hot late-July day, Wheeler was hard at work, checking to make sure the cattle were ready to go, talking with customers in the office and hallway. Just before going in to begin the sale, he stopped into the sale barn cafe to chat with some friends as they had a bite to eat.
Wheeler says being someone people can trust is crucial for running a successful sale barn.
“Honesty is the No. 1 thing,” he says.
Being a good auctioneer also involves staying on top of the market and knowing where to start selling cattle.
“You need to know the market,” Wheeler says.
He goes to other sales when he can to watch how other auctioneers work and how other people run their sale barns.
“I do like to go to sales in other parts of the country,” Wheeler says. “You can learn something from anybody.”
Waters says taking care of the customers is important for the sale barn.
“Make sure our customers are put first,” she says. “We try to be fair to the buyer and the seller.”
Wheeler says the area is primarily cow-calf operations, and he looks to sell cattle directly from producers.
“We pride ourselves in farm fresh cattle,” he says.
The sale barn can be something of a gathering spot and a social hub for a community, and Waters says the monthly Saturday night sales are a big local event.
“Saturdays are usually pretty full,” she says. “It’s kind of a social event for some.”
Wheeler says the best part of the job is when cattle do well and he can hear from happy producers.
“The most rewarding is when they call you and thank you, they got more money than they were expecting,” he says. “I like good cattle. I like to sell cattle, and see what we can get for them.”
He is optimistic about the outlook for the cattle industry right now.
“I think it’s a great time,” Wheeler says.
He enjoys getting out to people’s farms and ranches to look at cattle, and being a part of a big day for cattle producers.
“It’s what they work for,” Wheeler says. “It’s their paycheck.”