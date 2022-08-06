State Fair continues showcasing agriculture in Missouri

All across Missouri, youth livestock exhibitors are getting their animals ready and putting in the final weeks and days of preparation, all building up to that moment when they lead their animals out into the ancient show ring at the Coliseum, the Swine Pavilion or other venues at the Missouri State Fair.

The 4-H building will be full of exhibits, with carefully tended plants in the horticulture building and performers playing before crowds at the looming grandstand. Thousands of Missourians will continue the old tradition spanning generations and centuries of heading to little Sedalia in the warmth of August to celebrate agriculture, eat good food and have fun.

This year, the 120th Missouri State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 11-21 at the state fairgrounds. State Fair director Mark Wolfe says final preparations are underway.

“Things are looking pretty good,” he says. “We’re wrapping up the final details.”

This year’s fair theme is “Buckets of Fun,” and Wolfe says the fair continues to focus on being a showcase for agriculture, as well as a chance to compete.

“This is the 120th Missouri State Fair,” he says. “It has always been about agriculture. It was an opportunity to compete right off the bat. Who could raise the biggest watermelon? Who had the best steer? …Our fair’s always stayed true to its roots.”

Those agricultural roots run deep, and give the state fair a somewhat timeless quality as fairgoers enjoy similar experiences past generations did, even as the newest farm equipment on display steadily gets bigger and more advanced.

To walk the fairgrounds is to connect with Missouri’s heritage. This is where Harry Truman inspected livestock in his double-breasted suits, where J.C. Penney playfully argued with judges about what makes the best bull, where then-Gov. Kit Bond handed Ronald Reagan a prize-winning ham and said he was “presenting to you the finest thing that can ever happen to a hog, and that is to become a Missouri country ham.”

Through it all, the fair continues to add new features and celebrations, such as the Missouri Farmers Care food drive, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16 this year, where people can get into the fair for $2 with a donation of two cans of food or $2 to the food drive. There is also a youth in agriculture day, senior appreciation day, and days honoring military, law enforcement and firefighters.

“We try to do a lot of things like that,” Wolfe says.

The state fair website (www.mostatefair.com) has a full calendar of special days and discounted admission opportunities.

This year’s new items include the return of the Budweiser Clydesdales and several new entertainment acts, and earlier this year the state legislature voted to allow the State Fair to purchase 200 acres next to the fairgrounds. Wolfe says it took advantage of the last opportunity to secure land that bordered the current fairgrounds.

“It was a great opportunity before we became completely landlocked,” he says.

Wolfe says this area could feature up to 600 new campsites for fair visitors and offers lots of other potential uses as well, looking to the future and possible expansion needs. While fairgoers won’t see anything different from the new land this year, Wolfe says the next few years should be eventful.

“We’re really excited about the next two or three years,” he says.

Fair attendance can fluctuate based on weather, but Wolfe says past fairs provide a decent guide as to what crowds to expect. Recent fairs have averaged about 340,000 to 345,000 people, with Saturdays often drawing 40,000 or 50,000 and midweek days seeing more in the range of 22,000 to 25,000 visitors.

The 2020 Missouri State Fair hosted only youth livestock shows and 4-H exhibits due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no admission charged or attendance tracked. But last year the fair returned to its full version.

The first fair was held in 1901, and it has been held in some form every year since except for 1943 and 1944, when there was no fair due to World War II and efforts to ration resources.

The fair is a busy time for Wolfe, but he says he enjoys getting out when he can to see livestock exhibitors in action while the previous generations support them.

“If I have free time, there’s nothing better than spending some time around those show rings, watching those kids show,” he says. “You can look up in the stands and see lots of generations of folks that have shown at the fair.”