State FFA officer prepares for career in ag

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For Dakota Pemberton, agriculture is a way of life, and ag education has helped prepare him for a farming career. Pemberton, from Richland, Missouri, currently serves as a state FFA vice-president and attends the University of Missouri in Columbia.

After school, he wants to return to the family farm and help run the beef cattle operation.

“I grew up on a beef cattle farm, a family farm,” Pemberton says. “It’s my roots, it’s what I know.”

He is majoring in animal science at MU, with a minor in political science. In addition to helping him prepare for his career path, Pemberton says the school’s research farms help him learn about a variety of types of agriculture, representative of Missouri’s diverse agricultural landscape.

“It’s amazing to go to research farms at MU and learn about other industries,” Pemberton says.

He also had variety in his supervised agricultural experience (SAE) in FFA, combining forage production, beef cattle entrepreneurship and a trucking service company. The forage production involved a rotation of rye and corn.

Earning a spot on the state officer team was the culmination of a long effort, with the usual officer selection process interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak last spring.

“When I found out I was a state officer, we’d been going at it for a couple of months getting to that point,” Pemberton says.

He found out in a Zoom presentation, and Pemberton says it was a memorable moment and the payoff for a lot of hard work and dreaming.