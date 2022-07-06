Student opportunity expands ag knowledge

As a member of the Orchard Farm FFA chapter in St. Charles, Dakoda Eisenbath is actively involved in agriculture. Eisenbath keeps cattle out at her aunt and uncle’s nearby farm. There, she trains them and develops them as show animals.

“I show cattle at my local county fair and at national shows,” she says.

She also helps care for her aunt and uncle’s cattle herd on their farm.

Eisenbath says she appreciates the variety in agriculture, and she was able to learn more about that during her recent participation in the University of Missouri Animal Science Youth Leadership Academy. She says she heard about the week-long academy from her FFA advisor. The event gives high school students the opportunity to tour different farms and ag facilities around the state, as well as developing leadership and speaking skills.

“It was really welcoming,” she says. “It was also something that really helped broaden our speaking skills and also be more confident within the agricultural industry.”

The students involved come from a variety of backgrounds, but most are involved in animal agriculture.

MU youth livestock specialist Marcia Carlson Shannon says the leadership academy students are involved in a lot of different areas with their projects, including beef, poultry and horses.

“They’re a great group of kids,” she says. “The main goal we have is to give an opportunity for the kids to see the diverseness of agriculture. We try to expose them to everything, pigs, chickens, horses, beef cattle.”

Shannon says the academy shows students the career opportunities in agriculture. She says they are high-achieving students, and the program works to help keep them in the agriculture industry. Also, it gives them a chance to develop speaking and leadership skills by introducing guest speakers and running the nightly events.

Eisenbath says for young people interested in agriculture, it is helpful to see there are a lot of different ways to be successful. She recalls hearing from a small dairy farmer who talked about trying to stay debt-free on his operation, as well as an FCS Financial lender who talked about ag loans to help beginning farmers get started.

“It was kind of neat hearing from different people, different ways to get started in the agriculture industry,” she says.

As part of the program, the students worked in teams giving presentations on issues in agriculture. Eisenbath and her team won $500 scholarships to attend MU’s ag college for their winning presentation.

Also, Eisenbath says she enjoyed going through the program with a small group, and the nightly opportunities to talk about their activities of the day and discuss current events. While her experience is in cattle, she liked talking about the broad range of options in agriculture.

“I like how we talked about all aspects of the agriculture industry,” she says.

Shannon says interacting with young people in animal agriculture helps her feel optimistic about the future of the industry.

“The biggest thing I take home is we sometimes worry about our future and our future in agriculture, and basically after spending five to six days with 16- to 18-year-olds, I don’t think we should be concerned,” she says. “There’s a bright future for agriculture.”