Tax credits top session priorities for ag groups

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When the Missouri General Assembly begins its session Jan. 5 in Jefferson City, farm groups will be working on ag-related issues, including some that didn’t get passed at the busy end to last year’s session.

“It’s going to be an interesting and busy legislative session, especially with it being an election year,” says Ben Travlos, associate director of public policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association.

One key issue will be the efforts to extend the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year.

“Our No. 1 priority is the MASBDA tax credits,” Travlos says.

These tax credits are some of MASBDA’s programs aimed at helping a variety of ag sectors, including programs supporting new-generation co-ops, ag products utilization and meat processing facilities.

“Having these tax credits is critically important to Missouri,” Travlos says.

B.J. Tanksley, director of state legislative affairs, says he expects ag groups and legislators to push to get the MASBDA legislation done early.

“That’s going to be one of our top priorities,” he says. “I do think there’ll be an attempt to move those bills early.”

Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says his organization is supporting efforts for a biodiesel retailer tax credit that would reward retailers for selling higher percentage biodiesel blends. Multiple legislators have already filed bills for the program.