Tax credits top session priorities for ag groups

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When the Missouri General Assembly begins its session Jan. 5 in Jefferson City, farm groups will be working on ag-related issues, including some that didn’t get passed at the busy end to last year’s session.
“It’s going to be an interesting and busy legislative session, especially with it being an election year,” says Ben Travlos, associate director of public policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association.
One key issue will be the efforts to extend the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year.
“Our No. 1 priority is the MASBDA tax credits,” Travlos says.
These tax credits are some of MASBDA’s programs aimed at helping a variety of ag sectors, including programs supporting new-generation co-ops, ag products utilization and meat processing facilities.
“Having these tax credits is critically important to Missouri,” Travlos says.
B.J. Tanksley, director of state legislative affairs, says he expects ag groups and legislators to push to get the MASBDA legislation done early.
“That’s going to be one of our top priorities,” he says. “I do think there’ll be an attempt to move those bills early.”
Casey Wasser, director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association, says his organization is supporting efforts for a biodiesel retailer tax credit that would reward retailers for selling higher percentage biodiesel blends. Multiple legislators have already filed bills for the program.
“We want to pursue legislation that would drive down the cost of fuel, and specifically drive down the cost of biodiesel,” he says.
The tax credits would be 2 cents per gallon of biodiesel blend between 5% and 10%, and 5 cents per gallon of blend in excess of 10% biodiesel sold.
Wasser says the measure would benefit farmers and biodiesel plants, as well as consumers and fuel retailers, and he says it would also benefit the state since these businesses operate in Missouri and do business with other Missouri companies. The measure also includes tax credits for biodiesel plants, with escalating benefits for buying Missouri-grown soybean products.
“I’m very optimistic,” Wasser says of the bill’s chances.
Eminent domain is expected to be another key issue in the legislative session, which runs through mid-May.
“We still need eminent domain reform,” Tanksley says. “… Property rights in general have always been fundamental to Farm Bureau members.”
Travlos says the use or attempted use of eminent domain in recent projects has led to it being a hot topic in Jefferson City.
“From our organization’s perspective, there’s nothing more fundamental to owning and operating a farm than property rights,” he says.
Travlos says the goal is to not let eminent domain be used for private gain, and to not let landowners be put in a position where they have no negotiating power.
“Missouri Corn is ready to stand and fight for landowners,” he says.
Travlos says another proposal his organization supports is a tax credit incentive for retailers to update fuel systems to be able to sell E15.
Infrastructure will again be an issue for the state legislature, although Tanksley says it might focus more on Internet access after work on roads and bridges.
“This year I think our big infrastructure push will be on broadband,” he says.
Tanksley says Missouri has made a lot of progress on broadband Internet access in recent years, and the state’s urban areas are on par with other cities for Internet access, but rural areas still need progress.
“Our rural areas are really lagging behind on connectivity,” he says.
Although the MASBDA and eminent domain issues did not see legislation passed last year, Travlos says the state legislature is supportive of ag issues.
“I think we have a really ag-friendly legislature,” he says.
Tanksley also says the state legislature and statewide elected officials are supportive of farmers, and he is hopeful to get an early start on issues that are important for agriculture and rural areas.
“We’re working so our rural areas remain vibrant and a place people can stay and come home to,” he says. “We look for an early start to avoid some of the craziness late (in the session).”
Wasser says the state is also going to be sorting through how to invest federal money sent in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The state is sitting on an excess of funds unlike anything in the past 20 years,” he says.
Wasser says some of that money could be invested in University of Missouri crop research, as well as other agricultural ventures.
“There’s going to be some investment in the Missouri State Fair,” he says.
Ag groups are expecting a busy session, with redistricting based on the 2020 Census, sorting through the coronavirus funding and an election year. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, so many politicians are seeking his seat this fall, and others are seeking the seats of those running for the Senate seat. It should make for an eventful year in Jefferson City, but also a chance to get some policy passed, Wasser says.
“It’s a big year, and a big opportunity for agriculture,” he says.