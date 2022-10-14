Tools help farmers meet different succession goals

Farmers have a variety of tools available for managing their estate and succession planning. University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist Joe Koenen says a revocable trust gives farmers some flexibility.

“If you’re a small farmer, a living or revocable trust works well because you avoid probate,” Koenen says.

He says an LLC can also be useful.

“An LLC is a good tool because it does keep the operation together,” Koenen says.

Planning can help manage the LLC when one generation passes.

“You’ve got to have a plan when mom and dad are gone with how the shares are distributed and how they can buy out the others,” he says.

These tools can help farmers navigate estate taxes. Koenen says it is mostly bigger farms that have to deal with it currently, but it’s still something all farmers should be thinking about. He says currently the estate tax thresholds are set to expire in 2025 and could revert to much lower amounts if not extended.

“Just because it’s not a problem now doesn’t mean you don’t have to worry about it,” he says.

Overall, planning and conversations go a long way.

“It’s something you should sit down and look at,” Koenen says.

John Baker, an Iowa State University Extension attorney, says these tools help families manage risk.

“Trusts are good tools,” he says. “LLCs are easily formed and they’re good tools. They’re a good risk management tool.”

For example, Baker says if a farm is an LLC, the business owns and insures a grain truck and the family member driving the truck is an employee, which can help limit risk exposure.

Another tool for estate planning can be buy/sell agreements, in which farmers can designate the terms of sale of farmland among heirs after their death, such as setting a timetable for one heir who wants to farm the land to buy out another heir who does not intend to farm it. The agreement can also set how much will be paid for the land.

“You can set the terms, you can set the price,” Baker says.

He says it helps both those looking to cash in their part of the land inheritance and those who want to farm it.

“It gives heirs liquidity and it puts the asset base into a big enough unit to be economically viable,” Baker says.

He says there are “still quite a few” farmers who have incorporated their farms, but he says this is done less frequently now because many of the tax advantages of incorporating are no longer in place.

Koenen and Baker say there are experts who can help farmers work through this process. Koenen teaches classes on the subject.

Talking with a financial planner or attorney with farm succession planning experience can help farm families understand their options and help them achieve their goals with their operation and the next generations.

“There are legal tools available,” Baker says.