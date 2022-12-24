Tree farm provides cheer, family memories

For 34 years, Steve Meier and his family have been providing Christmas trees and Christmas memories on their farm in Cape Girardeau County.

The Christmas tree operation, known as Horseshoe Pines, has grown from humble beginnings on the southeast Missouri farm, located near Jackson.

“We started out as a very small, mom-and-pop operation, and now it’s grown significantly,” Meier says.

People can come and pick out their Christmas tree and visit the shop on the farm. Meier grows White pine, Norway spruce, Scotch pine, cedar and loblolly pitch pine, and also offers pre-cut Fraser firs, which don’t grow in Missouri. Given the farm’s location, people come from several states to get a tree there, including Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.

“The good Lord set us in the right spot when we decided to do this,” Meier says.

In addition to selling trees, they have wreaths, garlands and crosses for sale made from trees that didn’t quite grow to Christmas tree standards.

There were some challenges along the way getting the first trees established, but Meier says joining the Missouri Christmas Tree Association helped him and his wife, Teresa, learn the nuances of growing trees. Meier now serves as the president of the National Christmas Tree Association.

“After the first year we lost everything because of a dry spell,” Meier says. “We joined the Missouri Christmas tree growers association. They taught us how to grow trees.”

He says involvement in associations helps teach a variety of things.

“How to plant trees, when to plant them, the proper depth to put them in,” he says. “We learned how to shear trees. Every tree has to be shaped after it’s 3 years old.”

The Christmas tree operation started on 2 acres that were not good for farm production, and has since grown into over 20 acres dedicated to the trees. It has been a long and rewarding career for Meier, and several years they have provided the Christmas tree for the Missouri State Capitol rotunda. He is still involved in the farm, and is working with his son, Ben, who will eventually take over the Christmas tree operation.

Given that trees are generally ready to sell when they are around seven years old, Meier says good planning is necessary, knowing what to plant and when to plant it.

“That’s a difficult thing to do,” he says. You have to look at, what’s the trend going to be?”

For example, he says long- needle trees used to be most popular, but now short-needle trees hold that title.

Meier says he likes seeing customers come back again and again through the years, even bringing along new generations as the years go by for another Christmas on the farm.

“I think the most enjoyable thing is when I see a returning customer come back, and they maybe brought their child, or even grandchild,” he says. “That’s very, very rewarding for us.”

Meier focuses on providing a good atmosphere and experience, celebrating the rural setting, bringing out a team of draft horses and a sleigh, even having Santa Claus in costume on the grounds. He says having a memorable experience with family is a big part of what makes getting a live Christmas tree special.

“We have a motto, ‘We came to get a tree, but we left with a memory,’” Meier says. “I put that forth into everything we do.”