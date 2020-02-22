TROY, Mo. — Cars on four-lane Highway 61 zip by the high school in Troy while inside the students learn about agriculture. This Lincoln County community has seen changes through the decades as the St. Louis metro area grows, but agriculture remains a big part of the students’ education.
Rob Calvin, one of the ag teachers and FFA advisors for the Troy FFA, says the community provides a lot of support for the chapters.
“Definitely we have a very strong tradition here,” he says. “Our community has evolved from that rural farm community in the ’70s and ’80s to more of a commuter community now. But what’s been neat is we still have a lot of support for our FFA chapter.”
The Troy chapter has nearly 400 members, and Calvin says it is the largest chapter in the state. He’s been a teacher at Troy for 22 years, and he says he teaches students about the large variety of opportunities in agriculture, beyond just farming.
“Since I’ve been here, we really figured out that we couldn’t just teach farming,” Calvin says. “We’ve broadened the scope of what we teach. … We teach a lot of the leadership side and the business side.”
Calvin says over the last five years the school has taught more about agriscience, a key industry in the St. Louis area.
And the chapter also has a greenhouse where students can learn.
The chapter also works to give back to the community. Students launched a “Sign One, Save Many” campaign to promote organ donor registration among members and supporters. At the National FFA Convention Indianapolis in October, the Troy FFA won the National Premier Chapter Building Communities award for their efforts.
This year, the chapter is promoting a campaign to advocate for agriculture and to share stories about how agriculture has impacted their lives.
Konnor Calvin, a junior who is Rob’s son, and Lexi Vickery, a senior, were on the stage to accept the award.
“It felt good to put Troy on the map,” Konnor says.
Vickery says it was the result of a lot of effort.
“I think it was really exciting because we’d worked really hard for it,” she says.
Konnor, who hopes to go into a career in agribusiness, says he would advise younger students to get involved to make the most of their FFA experience.
“Definitely go out of your comfort zone,” he says.
Vickery, who is considering a career in ag education or as a physician’s assistant, says young students should “take every opportunity that comes your way.”
There are several familiar activities FFA chapters have throughout the year, like fruit sales, contest teams, community breakfasts, Barnwarming and FFA Week. Vickery says the annual chapter banquet is her favorite part of the FFA year, seeing how her fellow students have gotten involved in agriculture and leadership.
“I’m getting to see how much they can get out of FFA,” she says.
Rob Calvin, the chapter advisor, also enjoys the chapter banquet and seeing how far the students progress.
“I get to watch our senior officers and see how far they’ve come,” he says. “…What I enjoy is seeing students become successful in whatever their interest area is.”