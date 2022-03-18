Two years in, ag industry continues to feel pandemic effects

The middle of this month marks two years since the effects of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted so many aspects of daily life in the United States. Jayson Lusk, head of the agricultural economics department at Purdue University, says it has been an eventful era.

“A lot has happened in those two years,” he says.

Some impacts of the pandemic settled after those early frantic weeks, but coupled with other long-term factors in the ag and business industries, it has continued to affect life on the farm and in agribusiness.

Lance Albin, president of UMB Bank’s agribusiness division, is based in Kansas City and remembers all the unknowns.

“The early days were clouded with uncertainty,” he says.

Albin says for many farmers who had already bought their inputs, that spring was sort of business as usual on the farm, albeit with some concerns about health and the world beyond the fence row. But he also works with agribusinesses, and many large food companies — along with some livestock and dairy producers — had to navigate choppy waters.

“Folks in the dairy industry, the schools were shut down, and the milk that would go to schools or Starbucks, there was some disruptions there,” Albin says.

Lusk remembers the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, when he was giving a lot of interviews as the national media tried to figure out what was happening in the food system. He says the early stages of the pandemic saw the start of a surge in meat demand, as people looked to stock up.