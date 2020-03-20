Across Missouri, and the country, 4-H is a familiar experience — with projects and events to help young members develop new skills. A unique part of that experience, though, can be the names of 4-H clubs.
In Clay County, Missouri, the Screeching Avocados club holds regular meetings and activities.
Debbie Sciortino, the site manager for the “Adventure Club” that coordinates 4-H clubs in the area, says the kids had the idea for that unique club name.
“The children came up with the name,” she says. “At that time, I believe about three years ago, we had several very outgoing older children and a couple of the girls had T-shirts that had avocados on it and they thought it was a funny word. So, because they were a little vocal, they decided to call themselves the Screeching Avocados. The younger children loved it so they went with it.”
The club was the result of the partnership between 4-H and the North Kansas City Adventure Club. Sciortino says the chapter recently started making projects to take to the local fair.
“Last year was the first year they were able to take their projects up to the fair in Smithville,” she says.
Giving the kids a chance to participate in 4-H helps them develop a variety of life skills, Sciortino says.
“When they finish something, they have to get up and show it to the whole group,” she says. “It’s really helped with public speaking.”
Sarah Morefield is the 4-H youth development specialist for Clay County. She says the partnership between the Adventure Club and 4-H gives students a fun activity before or after school, and helps them learn about a variety of things.
“The partnership provides leadership, citizenship, public speaking and a hands-on learning curriculum to enhance the after-school experience for the youth involved, and at the end of the day that is a win for both organizations,” she says.
Morefield says there are several favorite activities for Clay County 4-H members.
“Our 4-H youth love to cook, garden and do art of all mediums,” she says. “Cake decorating has seen a surge of interest in the last couple of years, and we are seeing some amazing handiwork from our youth on cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Our small livestock project is showing great growth with our community club members.”
4-H gives students a lot of different experiences and opportunities, Morefield says.
“Our 4-Hers have the ability to participate in our many camp offerings and our 4-H fair, which allows them to showcase their mastery and be recognized for their efforts and skill as well as potentially advance to the State Fair in Sedalia,” she says. “As they reach high school, there are many scholarships offered to 4-Hers for them to continue their education in a number of different ways.”