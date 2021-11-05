Veteran recalls service in Panama

LEONARD, Mo. — In a quiet, mostly flat area of Shelby County, Missouri, Brad Blaise prepared to resume corn harvest as soon as fields dried out after the latest October rain. A chilly wind scurried across the farm, stirring two American flags attached to the combine. Blaise glanced up at the patches of red, white and blue dancing in the autumn breeze. He had traveled great distances in service of that flag during his time in the U.S. Navy.

“I’m very proud of my service to my country,” he says. “I’m proud to be an American farmer.”

Blaise graduated from high school just down the road in 1987. He joined the Navy right after graduating, and those years in the service would shape who he is and support his career in farming. Blaise’s parents did not farm, but he worked on area farms as a hired hand in high school and helped on his uncle’s farm. That was his ultimate career goal.

“I knew I wanted to farm,” he says. “I knew it was what I wanted to do. I didn’t know how, but I was going to get there.”

While in the military, Blaise served in the Navy Seabees, the construction battalion. One of the Seabees’ mottos is “Can do,” and he says that mindset served him well building his farming operation from the ground up.

“The military kind of instilled in me ‘never give up,’” Blaise says.

He reported to boot camp in July 1987, beginning his three years of active duty. Blaise says it was an eight-year commitment, with three years of active reserves and two years of inactive reserves after active duty, although his reserve time got canceled because of Operation Desert Storm.