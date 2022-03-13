Western Farm Show crowds return to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After last year saw the cancellation of the event due to coronavirus concerns, the Western Farm Show was back in person at the American Royal Complex Feb. 25-27, celebrating 60 years in Kansas City. Exhibitors say they were glad to be able to meet with customers at the event again.

Dennis Blair, who works in sales at the Ag-Power John Deere dealership in Richmond, Missouri, was at the show Saturday.

“I thought it was excellent,” he says. “Had a great crowd. I thought it was great to be in person. It was very crowded and everyone was very enthusiastic.”

Blair says he sold a piece of equipment while he was at the show. He says people’s interest in equipment has been “all over the board,” with several items in demand. He says many farmers are looking to buy.

“We’ve had interest in everything we have on the lot,” he says.

This was the first Western Farm Show for show manager Jami Applegate. She says it was a full show in terms of exhibitors. The event is held annually in the West Bottoms area of Kansas City near where the old Kansas City Stockyards used to operate.

“After not having the show in 2021, it was great having everyone back with sold-out exhibitor space and more attendance than the show in 2020,” Applegate says. “The feedback has been very positive and encouraging for the show in 2023. I’m determined to continue building the show and bringing more new things in the future.”