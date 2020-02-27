The March 15 deadline is fast approaching for farmers to make some decisions regarding government commodity programs and crop insurance program changes for 2020.
Farmers who have not yet elected and enrolled for the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2019 and 2020 need to do so at their local Farm Service Agency office on or before March 15. Farmers can choose to change their election in later years of the program.
Regardless of the program, the choice to update yield numbers is one both landowners and tenant operators should consider, according to Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist Steve Johnson. That deadline is Sept. 30.
Iowa State University offers online tools to help with the ARC/PLC election and the decision whether to update yields. These can be found on the ISU Ag Decision Maker website at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/.
When it comes to ARC/PLC, Johnson said producers should start by understanding the importance of the effective reference prices of $3.70 per bushel for corn and $8.40 per bushel for soybeans. To trigger a PLC payment, the final national cash price for the marketing year must be below those levels.
The national cash price projection for the 2019 crop as of February 2020 was $3.85 for corn and $8.75 for soybeans, meaning no PLC payments are expected for corn or soybean base acres that were enrolled in the PLC program for 2019, he said.
If there are 2019 ARC-County (ARC-CO) payments, they will likely be in a county with exceptionally low 2019 final yields, Johnson said. Those final Risk Management Agency yield figures will not be known until June, and very few counties in Iowa are expected to trigger these payments, he said.
Another possibility for an ARC/PLC payment for 2019 will be under the ARC-Individual (ARC-IC) program. However, to trigger a payment yields will likely have to decline by 40% or more across commodity crops on the entire farm, and prevented planting acres count as if they were planted, Johnson said.
For 2020, an ARC-CO or PLC payment may be most likely. Corn and soybean planted acres are expected to rise, and price projections are lower as a result of that expected increase in acreage, Johnson said.
Another deadline to watch is the decision to buy Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) crop insurance in 2020, which must be confirmed with a crop insurance agent on or before March 15, Johnson said.
The SCO product is available to producers who elect and will enroll in the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) commodity crop program in 2020. Johnson said that most analysts expect many farmers to choose the PLC program for their corn base acres. However, the ARC-CO program may be the preferred choice for most soybean base acres.
The SCO band of coverage is based on the county revenue if the COMBO crop insurance product, with Revenue Protection (RP), is also purchased. The SCO provides protection ranging from an 86% maximum level down to the coverage level selected for RP. Johnson cites an example of a farmer who selects a 75% coverage level for RP and adds the SCO product. That SCO could provide county-based revenue coverage from the 75-86% level.
The actual county revenue must fall below 86% of the county revenue guarantee before the SCO would trigger an indemnity claim. As a result, Johnson said, the RP-SCO combination provides mixed coverage, with farm-level coverage from the RP product downward while county-level coverage provides support between 86% and the RP level.
The primary disadvantage of this approach, Johnson said, is that it is based on county-level coverage and may not match actual losses on a specific farm. It is possible a farm may have a large revenue loss but the county does not. It is also possible the reverse may be the case.
If an SCO indemnity payment is made, the farmer will not receive it until the June following the harvest when USDA’s Risk Management Agency releases final county yields.
The primary advantage of buying an RP-SCO combination product is a lower overall farmer-paid premium. But if county yields are typically less variable than your farm’s yields, it could result in fewer indemnity claims for a county-based product. SCO has a government subsidy rate of 65%, which is higher than the rate for RP at 85% coverage levels using enterprise units. This 65% subsidy rate is higher than all subsidy levels for basic and optional units when the coverage level is above 50%.
Johnson said farmers who typically buy RP at high coverage levels (80 or 85%) will likely find a slightly lower farmer-paid premium by adding SCO. But he cautioned that before adding an SCO product in 2020 make sure your farm’s yields reflect county yields and remember payments won’t come until the following June.
Also, make sure the farm for which SCO is purchased has been elected and enrolled in the PLC program for 2020, Johnson said.