With demand high, machinery companies face labor challenge

For businesses in the farm machinery sector, the last several months have brought challenges as they work to find enough labor and materials.

Scott Harris, vice president for Case IH, says the issues have been an obstacle for manufacturing. The supply challenges have come right as more farmers are looking to buy machinery.

“Demand has certainly increased,” he says. “We’ve got some supply chain issues. … It’s been a challenge for some time.”

Harris says his company has been trying to hire more workers to meet the increased demand, although it has not been easy to find skilled workers. He adds it takes time to train workers for jobs such as being a service technician, a position that is particularly in demand.

Harris says there were challenges with this even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Many jobs in this sector are great opportunities in rural parts of the country, he says.

“These are high-paying, stable jobs in rural America,” he says.

On the demand side, it began to rise as commodity prices surged and farmers received additional COVID-related relief payments.

“The demand for our products really started to escalate the second half of last year,” Harris says. “We’ve had to ramp up.”

He says farmers look to invest in their operations when they have money on hand and the fundamentals that drive the ag economy look good.

“When farm income is good, when commodity prices are good, they make investments,” Harris says. “Our equipment isn’t inexpensive today, but the return on investment is there.”