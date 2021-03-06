Women in Ag: Farmer invests in conservation and pasture productivity

For Rachel Hopkins, running her family farm and improving the land through the years have been rewarding, even if it takes a lot of work.

“What we enjoy the most is seeing the progress that has been made,” she says.

The farm is located in Crawford County, down in the Ozarks along Huzzah Creek. Keeping that water clear and the banks in place has been part of the conservation work on the farm. Hopkins’ great-grandfather bought the farm. He had a business selling pots and pans, and bought the farm as a retreat in the Ozarks for his sales staff. Subsequent generations have operated the farm, running a dairy for many years and now raising beef cattle.

Hopkins went into partnership with her dad, Steve Yochom, in 2012 to run the operation, and her husband, Joe Hopkins, also does work on the farm. Hopkins says the rocky, hilly ground doesn’t work well for row crops, but it works for raising cattle.

“That’s the only thing it’s conducive for,” she says.

Hopkins says bank erosion along the Huzzah has been a challenge, and so they worked with the Nature Conservancy and other groups to develop a plan to combat the issue, including stabilizing the banks by planting grown trees. She says it was a new program, but her family was willing to take a chance on it.

“They needed a guinea pig, and we were willing to do it,” she says.

They also worked with the Ozark Land Trust and Missouri Department of Conservation.

In 2019, Hopkins won the first Conservationist of the Year Award from Women in NRCS, in recognition of her efforts to improve the land and water quality.