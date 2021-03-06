Women in Ag: Farmer invests in conservation and pasture productivity

For Rachel Hopkins, running her family farm and improving the land through the years have been rewarding, even if it takes a lot of work.
“What we enjoy the most is seeing the progress that has been made,” she says.
The farm is located in Crawford County, down in the Ozarks along Huzzah Creek. Keeping that water clear and the banks in place has been part of the conservation work on the farm. Hopkins’ great-grandfather bought the farm. He had a business selling pots and pans, and bought the farm as a retreat in the Ozarks for his sales staff. Subsequent generations have operated the farm, running a dairy for many years and now raising beef cattle.
Hopkins went into partnership with her dad, Steve Yochom, in 2012 to run the operation, and her husband, Joe Hopkins, also does work on the farm. Hopkins says the rocky, hilly ground doesn’t work well for row crops, but it works for raising cattle.
“That’s the only thing it’s conducive for,” she says.
Hopkins says bank erosion along the Huzzah has been a challenge, and so they worked with the Nature Conservancy and other groups to develop a plan to combat the issue, including stabilizing the banks by planting grown trees. She says it was a new program, but her family was willing to take a chance on it.
“They needed a guinea pig, and we were willing to do it,” she says.
They also worked with the Ozark Land Trust and Missouri Department of Conservation.
In 2019, Hopkins won the first Conservationist of the Year Award from Women in NRCS, in recognition of her efforts to improve the land and water quality.
Hopkins says the family also has ongoing efforts to improve pastures. They put in a management intensive grazing system, installing the fencing and water access they needed to make that happen. She says they have also been working to clear timber and brush to maximize the pastures’ production, while leaving some good trees for shade.
For a lot of Missourians, the Ozarks likely bring to mind images of densely forested hills, but Hopkins says this wasn’t always the case.
“The Ozarks were not always timber,” she says. “If you go back to the early 1800s when people first came through, a lot of this was an upland savanna.”
As part of the conservation and restoration efforts, Hopkins and her father have been planting native warm-season grasses, increasing the forage diversity and improving grazing during summer months.
Hopkins says the land-clearing and grass planting efforts, which started back in 2013, have shown some results with more forage growth and extended grazing windows.
“We used to feed hay starting in mid-November all the way up to April,” she says. “We’re getting it down to where we’re feeding roughly 60-70 days a year.”
She says this amount of time feeding hay can vary based on stocking rate and precipitation amounts, but the overall trend is more forage growth and more grazing of stockpiled forage rather than going to hay as early.
In addition to her work on the farm, Hopkins works for the University of Missouri Extension as a community engagement specialist and ag business counselor, helping other farm families make the most of their operations.
“I really enjoy working with folks,” she says. “I really enjoy getting out and talking with the different people.”
Hopkins says she can share from experience things that worked and things that didn’t work. She remembers chatting with her dad about things they wished they had done differently with the farm, but she says they like to focus on the future and making plans to get where they want to go.
“Think five years out, 10 years out, where do I want to be and how do I get to that?” she says. “Think, I need to do X, Y and Z to get to this.”
Hopkins says this process can involving writing down plans, thinking strategically, and researching what funds are available to help with certain conservation and land improvement practices.
For her farm, she has seen the benefits of asking questions of others and being willing to try something new.
“Find people who have done it, and ask questions,” she says. “What they did, and what they’d have done differently. Don’t be afraid to do something different. Don’t be afraid to try something different.”