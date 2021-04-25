Wright family keeps busy with farm life, school and nature

Like a lot of farm families with young kids, the Wright family keeps busy. Matt and Erin Wright and their four kids run the farm and participate in a variety of activities.

Matt says it makes for a fun experience on the family’s northeast Missouri operation, located near Emden.

“We raise crops, cows and kids,” he says.

Their four kids are Levi, 13; Nathan, 12; Abigail, 10; and Elisabeth, 8. The kids help out on the corn, soybean and cattle farm, and also participate in school activities, as well as play musical instruments. Matt and Erin coach some of the kids’ sports teams, and the family also enjoys running together.

Matt serves as vice-president on the Missouri Soybean Association board and farms full-time. Erin teaches 4th and 6th grade English/Language Arts at nearby Marion County R-2 School.

The family also attends Community Baptist Church in Emden, which has special ties for them.

“It’s the church that my grandfather helped build years ago,” Matt says.

There is plenty of work to do on the farm, but the family also takes time to enjoy the land, a farm that Matt’s great-grandfather bought. They especially love playing in the North River.

“We’re always outside, either hiking or hunting,” Matt says. “… That’s one of our favorite things to do, is go to the river.”

He says there is a lot of variety to their days.

“We have no two days that are alike,” Matt says. “You never know what you’re going to be doing.”

However, two recent days in April provided a look at the farm family’s life. The kids’ school uses a four-day week, so on a Monday the kids were at home, helping on the farm and enjoying the outdoors. Matt says the four-day school week is helpful for having the kids on the farm more and getting things done. Erin was at school for a meeting in the morning. That evening the family went to a track meet, with Erin coaching the track team.