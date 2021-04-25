Wright family keeps busy with farm life, school and nature

Like a lot of farm families with young kids, the Wright family keeps busy. Matt and Erin Wright and their four kids run the farm and participate in a variety of activities.
Matt says it makes for a fun experience on the family’s northeast Missouri operation, located near Emden.
“We raise crops, cows and kids,” he says.
Their four kids are Levi, 13; Nathan, 12; Abigail, 10; and Elisabeth, 8. The kids help out on the corn, soybean and cattle farm, and also participate in school activities, as well as play musical instruments. Matt and Erin coach some of the kids’ sports teams, and the family also enjoys running together.
Matt serves as vice-president on the Missouri Soybean Association board and farms full-time. Erin teaches 4th and 6th grade English/Language Arts at nearby Marion County R-2 School.
The family also attends Community Baptist Church in Emden, which has special ties for them.
“It’s the church that my grandfather helped build years ago,” Matt says.
There is plenty of work to do on the farm, but the family also takes time to enjoy the land, a farm that Matt’s great-grandfather bought. They especially love playing in the North River.
“We’re always outside, either hiking or hunting,” Matt says. “… That’s one of our favorite things to do, is go to the river.”
He says there is a lot of variety to their days.
“We have no two days that are alike,” Matt says. “You never know what you’re going to be doing.”
However, two recent days in April provided a look at the farm family’s life. The kids’ school uses a four-day week, so on a Monday the kids were at home, helping on the farm and enjoying the outdoors. Matt says the four-day school week is helpful for having the kids on the farm more and getting things done. Erin was at school for a meeting in the morning. That evening the family went to a track meet, with Erin coaching the track team.
The next day, a Tuesday, the kids helped check on the cattle in the morning, and then headed in to school. Erin taught while Matt worked on the farm, and then in the evening the family was all back together.
Matt says their family is known for being busy, but a few things help them get everything done and be successful.
“The three big things are good communication, teamwork and unity,” he says.
He says it also helps to have his and Erin’s parents nearby so they can help each other and do chores for each other when they are away, calling this “generational support” a valuable asset.
The kids say they enjoy a variety of things about their busy farm life.
“I really enjoy the open spaces,” Levi says.
Nathan also enjoys the quiet calm of the farm.
“I really like the open spaces and the peacefulness,” he says. “It’s really quiet. Sometimes when it’s really quiet you can hear the river running.”
Abigail says she enjoys the different tasks of farm life.
“I like to feed calves with my dad and harvest crops a lot,” she says. “We are going to train a calf, she’s a black baldy.”
Elisabeth, the youngest, also helps out.
“I enjoy the most helping my dad work on equipment, and planting and harvesting, and going with him to the (crop) market,” she says.
Erin says she appreciates that the kids get to see their work pay off and experience farm life.
“I love that my kids are able to witness and participate in the results of hard work,” she says. “I also love that they get to experience nature every day on the farm.”
Matt says he most enjoys having the family around his work.
“As a parent, I really enjoy getting to have my kids around while I work,” he says. “That’s really priceless.”