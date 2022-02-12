Young farm couple excited for future together

NORBORNE, Mo. — It began, like countless young romances through the years, at the Missouri State Fair.

At the 2015 fair, Logan Korff and Abby Bertz were both in high school and met through mutual friends. They were involved in FFA and their families farmed. Logan’s family farmed in the Missouri River bottom near Norborne, and Abby’s family farmed near Mayview, in the same area but on the other side of the river.

Abby caught Logan’s eye at the fair, and she remembers being impressed right away with his demeanor.

“I remember looking at Logan and thinking he holds himself different from other boys in high school,” Abby says. “He has an aura of confidence.”

When Logan and Abby got married on Sept. 4, 2021, it represented two people starting out in the world of agriculture together, and also the joining of two family farming legacies.

Abby is a seventh-generation farmer, and Logan is a fifth-generation farmer. As they work to build their own farming career, they both say it helps to have that background and support from which to grow.

“I’m fortunate enough to be coming to an operation that’s already established,” Logan says.

He says this means access to advanced technology and newer equipment as he works to get his part of the family farming operation developed.

Of course, building a farming operation is not easy, and Abby notes how competitive the market for land is, especially in the Missouri River bottom. But time is on their side, as both graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020. Logan studied ag systems management, and Abby majored in agribusiness. Abby also works for Pioneer as a territory manager, which gives her another level of involvement in agriculture and also supports their farming efforts.