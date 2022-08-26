Youth livestock exhibitors see payoff at fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — Adjacent to the bustle of the Coliseum, where the daily drumbeat of cattle show activity continued each day at the 120th Missouri State Fair, the cattle barns provided a place to rest, socialize and prepare for the next show. The only sounds were the hum of fans keeping air moving and the occasional strains of country music.

Cattle dozed on a pleasantly warm afternoon, and livestock exhibitors by turns leaned back and napped, sat in chairs visiting with friends and family, or tended to their animals.

Meghan Edwards checked on her cattle. She was at the fair showing Maine-Anjou and Shorthorn heifers, and she has been coming to the Missouri State Fair since before she can remember. As she gets closer to starting her junior year at Brookfield High School, she was savoring the experience of showing and also enjoying the downtime between shows when she can spend time with her friends.

“We showed today (Monday, Aug. 15), and now we’re waiting around till Friday,” Edwards says.

Her Maine-Anjou had a good showing, finishing runner-up, and Friday would bring the Shorthorn show.

For Edwards and countless other youth livestock exhibitors, the state fair is the culmination of a long journey with their animals, all those days of feeding and training, and all the other fairs and livestock shows leading up to mid-August in Sedalia.

“I started working with them last October,” Edwards says.

She is active in FFA, and she says the state fair is a chance to connect with other young people interested in agriculture. Edwards says “making new friends” is her favorite part about showing at the Missouri State Fair.

Across the fairgrounds, more livestock exhibitors where showing in the Swine Pavilion. Built in 1922, the big old structure on the western side of the fairgrounds was celebrating 100 years.

Over in the machinery display area, fairgoers walked among combines, tractors, planters, haying equipment and more. Gregg Zurliene, with Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners John Deere dealers, sat under a tent and chatted with visitors about equipment and anything else going on in agriculture.

He says the fair is a chance to chat with customers in person, and also it is a great opportunity for agriculture. Zurliene says people not in the industry can learn about agriculture, and even people in agriculture can see and learn about other sectors at the wide-ranging agricultural showcase.

“Obviously any time you can get the public educated on agriculture, it’s going to be good,” he says.