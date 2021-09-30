Engineer studies ways to reduce ag emissions, odor

A new study could soon help livestock producers monitor and control building emissions and odor.

As part of his work as a University of Missouri Extension professor and engineer, Teng Teeh Lim was involved with the National Air Emission Monitoring Study. He says this national effort provided a look at agricultural building emissions.

“The NAEMS was a national emission monitoring effort, conducted by multiple universities in the U.S., with EPA oversight, to estimate emissions from various animal facilities including those raising pigs, broiler chickens, egg-laying operations and dairies,” Lim says. “The study monitored barns and lagoons in 10 states over two years to measure emissions of ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.”

Lim says the data will be used to design emission models.

“I was involved in collecting and calculating the emissions data from a pig finishing farm and a dairy farm,” he says. “EPA is currently developing draft emission models using the data gathered, conducting review and improvements. It is expected that there will be individual emission models for the key pollutants and each of the animal feeding operations.”

Controlling odor and emissions remains a key issue for livestock producers, Lim says.

“It is important for animal farmers to pay attention to the overall odor potentials and management,” he says.

Lim says there are a variety of things producers can do to mitigate odors and manage their buildings.