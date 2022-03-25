Farmers discuss data’s role in conservation at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. — At a learning center session at the Commodity Classic, farmers and conservationists talked about using precision agriculture to make conservation decisions on the farm. Farmers can use data to find out which acres are underperforming or even losing money, and possibly convert them to wildlife acres to add value to the land in other ways.

Andy Hineman, who farms in Kansas, said the data informs decisions.

“I think it’s really important to get good data and have a library of data to make these decisions,” he said.

Nick McMichen, who farms in northeastern Alabama and northwestern Georgia, said his farm is in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, so it is important to take a diverse approach to land use and find each piece of ground’s strengths. This year marks 175 years his farm has been in his family.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t care about the environment,” he said. “We want to take care of the land. You don’t farm for 175 years without being sustainable.”

Having land dedicated to conservation practices and wildlife habitat can have a variety of benefits, McMichen said. McMichen said he has seen big increases in quail on his farm, something he enjoys.

“There’s nothing finer than seeing a bird dog work,” he said.

Also, he said taking a few of the least-productive acres out of production can help boost actual production histories and crop insurance numbers for the overall farm. Again, he said it is important to know which acres should be used for what and their actual profitability.