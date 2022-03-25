Farmers discuss data’s role in conservation at Commodity Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. — At a learning center session at the Commodity Classic, farmers and conservationists talked about using precision agriculture to make conservation decisions on the farm. Farmers can use data to find out which acres are underperforming or even losing money, and possibly convert them to wildlife acres to add value to the land in other ways.
Andy Hineman, who farms in Kansas, said the data informs decisions.
“I think it’s really important to get good data and have a library of data to make these decisions,” he said.
Nick McMichen, who farms in northeastern Alabama and northwestern Georgia, said his farm is in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, so it is important to take a diverse approach to land use and find each piece of ground’s strengths. This year marks 175 years his farm has been in his family.
“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t care about the environment,” he said. “We want to take care of the land. You don’t farm for 175 years without being sustainable.”
Having land dedicated to conservation practices and wildlife habitat can have a variety of benefits, McMichen said. McMichen said he has seen big increases in quail on his farm, something he enjoys.
“There’s nothing finer than seeing a bird dog work,” he said.
Also, he said taking a few of the least-productive acres out of production can help boost actual production histories and crop insurance numbers for the overall farm. Again, he said it is important to know which acres should be used for what and their actual profitability.
“Precision ag is the driver of this,” McMichen said. “Our APHs are actually getting higher as we go.”
This process can also take the acres most vulnerable to erosion out of production.
“We’ve got to be sustainable, and we’ve got to take care of the land,” he said. “I’m thinking about the next generation, and I’m trying to instill that in my children.”
Of course, using data to find the right use for every acre of land is closely tied to profit margins, McMichen said.
“We started looking at precision ag as a way to improve our bottom line,” he said. “It’s also helped us improve our productivity.”
He said his dad can still drive a tractor for long days with the automatic steering, and his son can chip in as well.
Rachel Bush, conservation program manager for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, said not every move to create wildlife habitat makes money, but she said having precision ag data can illustrate that conservation and profitability can happen at the same time.
“It’s helped them break down that misconception that farming for conservation decreases the bottom line,” she said. “In some instances and some situations, field conservation can make you more profitable.”
Mark McConnell, a professor at Mississippi State University, said precision ag technology has continued to progress and become more sophisticated. Yield maps remain popular, but he said now profit maps are considered more useful, since some areas of a field might show a good yield, but require substantial inputs to get there.
“The technology is rapidly evolving,” he said. “…We’d like farmers to focus on farming for profit. Sometimes it’s just a yield map, and it might come at a higher cost.”
When it comes to rented ground,
McMichen said it can help to have a good relationship with landlords so both sides consider best uses for acres and any conservation measures to implement.
Hineman said this might involve splitting costs for conservation practices.
“I think it comes down to the trust you build,” he said. “… Ultimately we’ve both got to make money.”