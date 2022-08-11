Resistance, dry weather impact weed control

Herbicide-resistant weeds continue to provide a challenge for farmers and herbicide applicators, along with drought conditions making weed control more difficult in many areas of the Midwest.

Researchers have confirmed waterhemp resistant to dicamba herbicides in Illinois, and this summer, Palmer amaranth weeds resistant to auxin herbicides, including dicamba, showed up in western Tennessee. Arkansas has also seen widespread resistance issues with pigweeds.

University of Missouri agronomist Anthony Ohmes, based in southeast Missouri, says his state has not confirmed dicamba-

resistant weeds yet, although he says it is possible such weeds exist in Missouri. He says farmers in the state could be facing resistance challenges soon.

“We’re treading on very, very thin ice of when it’s going to happen,” he says. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”

Kevin Bradley, MU weed scientist, says even in areas where waterhemp resistance is not confirmed, it is very possible. He adds that sometimes there can be issues with application that might seem like resistance as well.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something out there; I just haven’t found it yet (in Missouri),” he says. “We get plenty of calls on failures in weed control. But that could be a number of factors, not just resistant weeds.”

Bradley says testing weed seed can determine resistance, although that is a long process. He says one simple test is whether there is just one type of weed overcoming herbicide, which indicates resistance, or if there is more than one type of weed remaining in fields, which is more likely an application issue.

Variety helps in the battle against resistant weeds.

“We’d definitely try to switch gears with that grower (facing possible resistance issues), switch gears with that herbicide,” Bradley says.

Ohmes says producers face limited options to combat herbicide-resistant weeds.

“With the limited technology that’s being introduced, the limited modes of action that are available for post-emergence and even pre-emergence, you’re really limited,” he says.

Bradley says residual herbicides are an important factor, but he says it is a big challenge that post-emergence herbicide options are limited, grouped into glufosinate, dicamba and 2,4-D.

“We’re basically relying on three active ingredients at most for our waterhemp control post emergence,” he says. “… We’re still placing a tremendous amount of pressure on those three.”

Bradley says farmers are fairly brand loyal with what’s worked for them, but he recommends mixing up herbicide modes of action within the available options as much as possible.

Still, Ohmes says the key strategies for farmers are to monitor their fields closely and know when they have weed escapes and resistance issues, and when they need to come in with a follow-up application of a different herbicide.

“Scouting and evaluating are probably your two biggest tools,” Ohmes says.

For fields with resistance to dicamba, for example, producers need to get the crop sprayed with another herbicide mode of action within seven or eight days to get the weeds controlled before they get too big.

“You’ve got to get out of the truck, get in those fields, and scout,” Ohmes says. “…You’ve got a very limited time in a dicamba system to come back and hit those escapes with a glufosinate, with Liberty.”

Ohmes says resistant Palmer amaranth presents a fast-growing, formidable opponent, along with the other natural challenges to weed control.

“You’re battling with nature, with weather, with a species that grows quickly, and a limitation of the herbicides that are available and effective,” he says.

Drought conditions in many parts of the Midwest have added to the difficulty of weed control. Many areas of Missouri, Iowa and Illinois are facing drought.

Bradley says the dry areas have had more issues.

“The hardest hit areas with the drought, there have been a lot of complaints about weed control,” he says.

This is because in drought conditions, weeds shut down from a physiological perspective, Bradley says, so there is no translocating in the plant and herbicides are less effective. Also, weeds curl up like crops during heat and drought stress.

“You might not be able to get as much herbicide on the plant if it’s a contact herbicide,” he says.