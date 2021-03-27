Rural electric co-ops look to solar options

When the Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative installed its community array of solar panels, communications director Garrett Poorman says they were the first to do so in the state. The co-op began building the panels in 2014 and they were ready for use by 2015.

“The inspiration behind that project was to give our consumer members the opportunity to subscribe to those panels and support renewable energy,” Poorman says.

Residential and small commercial members can lease a solar panel and buy its output on a long-term basis, or add the solar energy for a shorter term, with a month-to-month contract. Poorman says they can go online and view the output of the solar panels in real time, as well as year-to-date information.

The panels produce electricity throughout the year, although he says certain times of year and weather conditions are better for production.

He says the solar array is part of a long-term investment in solar technology for the electric cooperative, located in rural west central Missouri. Having their own solar panels also gives members a chance to see the results of solar power firsthand and see if it is a good fit for them. Poorman says the co-op has had school groups and other individuals out to tour the solar array and learn more about it.

“The biggest benefit we’re seeing is giving us a hands-on opportunity talk with consumers about the technology,” he says. “… It gives them an opportunity for a really hands-on look at technology we feel is going to be a big part of the future.”