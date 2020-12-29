Technology presents farmers opportunities, decisions

Agriculture has seen dramatic changes from technology in recent decades, and the industry continues to see new innovations on the way to increased efficiency.

Lance Albin, president of UMB Bank’s agribusiness division, says farmers and ranchers have shown a willingness to change and adopt new technology to continue to improve their operations.

“It is impressive to me, especially the folks who are in their later years of farming, because they didn’t grow up with a phone or tablet in their hand,” he says.

A variety of technologies have changed agriculture in this century.

“Things like seed and chemical advancements, GPS and auto steer and variable rate technologies have been revolutionary over the past few decades,” Albin says. “These type of technologies have fueled tremendous gains in the productive capacity of American agriculture.”

There are other technologies just now becoming widely available that will continue to have an impact, Albin says.

One of these is the “internet of things,” tiny sensors that can be used to gather data on crops, livestock and equipment. That data helps with monitoring and efficiency, improving profitability.

“The internet of things, they’re tiny sensors,” Albin says. “Initially, they were both costly and, depending on where you were, there might not have been the wireless capacity to handle the data. Now they are cheaper, and the cloud really helps drive the availability for farmers.”

Cloud computing involves storing data on the Internet rather than on a hard drive. Albin says the cloud helps store and manage data, especially during the busy times.