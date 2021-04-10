Ag school adjusts classrooms for pandemic education

It’s been an eventful past 12 months for ag colleges across the country as they worked to continue education during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Daubert took over as vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources on Aug. 1, 2017. He says flexibility and planning helped his school navigate the last year, and the pandemic has helped highlight the importance of agriculture.

Daubert grew up in rural south central Pennsylvania. He worked with Hershey Foods on research projects, and then worked at North Carolina State for two decades before coming to MU.

MFT: How would you describe the 2020-21 school year, and what it has been like to keep the work of education going during a pandemic?

DAUBERT: While the Fall 2020 semester was challenging in many ways, our retention of first-time college students from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 was 93%, identical to a year ago when we were not dealing with a global pandemic. Our retention of all undergraduate students stands at 93.2%, very near last year’s percentage (93.4%).

I am very proud of the work of our CAFNR Academic Operations Team to adjust our Fall 2020 teaching plans for more than 1,700 course sections. They worked tirelessly to ensure that as many students as possible had an in-person learning experience, especially CAFNR courses focused on new students. Overall, 83% of courses offered an in-person component during the fall semester and 78% of courses offered an in-person component during the spring semester.