Ag school adjusts classrooms for pandemic education

It’s been an eventful past 12 months for ag colleges across the country as they worked to continue education during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Christopher Daubert took over as vice chancellor and dean of the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources on Aug. 1, 2017. He says flexibility and planning helped his school navigate the last year, and the pandemic has helped highlight the importance of agriculture.
Daubert grew up in rural south central Pennsylvania. He worked with Hershey Foods on research projects, and then worked at North Carolina State for two decades before coming to MU.
MFT: How would you describe the 2020-21 school year, and what it has been like to keep the work of education going during a pandemic?
DAUBERT: While the Fall 2020 semester was challenging in many ways, our retention of first-time college students from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 was 93%, identical to a year ago when we were not dealing with a global pandemic. Our retention of all undergraduate students stands at 93.2%, very near last year’s percentage (93.4%).
I am very proud of the work of our CAFNR Academic Operations Team to adjust our Fall 2020 teaching plans for more than 1,700 course sections. They worked tirelessly to ensure that as many students as possible had an in-person learning experience, especially CAFNR courses focused on new students. Overall, 83% of courses offered an in-person component during the fall semester and 78% of courses offered an in-person component during the spring semester.
MFT: What adjustments has CAFNR made this school year?
DAUBERT: Our biggest adjustment came in the transformation of the Trowbridge Event Center. The arena of Trowbridge was updated into a 200-seat socially distanced classroom, and the sales arena was made into a 120-seat socially distanced classroom. Combined, the new event center provides classroom space for 27 courses serving nearly 3,000 students. Upgrades included concrete on the arena floor, installation of large ceiling fans, and AV technology such as screens and projectors, as well as wi-fi boosters.
We also made modifications to rooms in the Agriculture Engineering Building and Eckles Hall to accommodate larger enrollments. In addition, at least 16 other divisionally controlled spaces hosted lower-enrolled courses at maximum capacity. In our teaching laboratories, medical grade masks allowed us to continue to offer our students hands-on learning opportunities.
MFT: In terms of trends in ag education, what are you seeing?
DAUBERT: The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly brought to the forefront the essential work of farmers and producers. A recent Gallup poll showed that Americans put farming and agriculture at the top of the list of business and industry sectors (for positive image). We are seeing a continued focus on technology within agriculture, especially crop monitoring technology.
Many industries, such as hospitality and restaurant businesses, have been devastated by the pandemic. Virtual internships are more popular, and many of our students have participated in those type of offerings.
MFT: What fields of study and careers are popular right now?
DAUBERT: All 12 of our degree programs are popular as evidenced by enrollment numbers. Animal sciences, biochemistry, parks, recreation and sport and natural resource science and management have the largest enrollments currently. ...
As far as careers, farm managers, agronomists, agriculture technicians, agriculture finance, agriculture retail sales, biological technician and conservationist are popular.
MFT: What are some of the major areas of ag research right now?
DAUBERT: CAFNR is a leader in the production of genetically engineered livestock for not only agriculture, but for biomedical applications as well. Our interdisciplinary reproduction and health group is well recognized for their integrative and multidisciplinary approaches to address broad challenges to reproduction and health of animals and humans by conducting basic clinical and translational research.
The Interdisciplinary Plant Group and our plant scientists conduct cutting-edge basic and applied research to improve crop plants and understand how they respond to changing environments. Our natural resource scientists are conducting research to ensure the sustainability of natural resources, including soil, water, fish and wildlife.
Our social scientists seek to provide objective analysis of issues related to agricultural markets and policies. For example, our Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) has developed a state, national and international reputation as a reliable source of information and analysis on everything from farm commodity market outlook to the impacts of farm bills, trade disputes and biofuel policies.
MFT: What role does Extension play in getting knowledge from the land-grant institution to the people around the state?
DAUBERT: University of Missouri Extension uses research and data to form educational in-person or virtual courses across the state. Programs include Missouri grazing schools, the Show-Me- Select Replacement Heifer Program, Master Gardeners, agriculture business development and pesticide applicator training. Specialists provide one-on-one consultation to Missourians who have questions on agricultural or environmental topics, and they play a key role in their communities, serving as an expert or connector to the resources of the University of Missouri. Guidance provided would not be possible without the help and knowledge from MU.
Our specialists serve Missourians where they are, providing alternatives to navigating rural broadband access issues or cultural differences. For example, some agronomists attend local produce auctions to help answer Amish and Mennonite producers’ pest and production questions. This opportunity gives producers answers in real-time while respecting that they may not use technology to reach an Extension specialist.
Specialists in each county have also monitored COVID-19 cases in their area and have aligned with city, county and university event guidance during the pandemic.