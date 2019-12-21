BEIJING (AP) — China expressed cautious optimism Dec. 14 about a first-step trade agreement that dials down a trade war it blames the U.S. for starting.
Chinese experts and news media joined government officials in saying the deal would reduce uncertainty for companies, at least in the short term. They remained cautious, saying both sides will have to show a willingness to compromise to resolve the more fundamental differences between them.
“It at least stabilizes the situation and lays a foundation for the next round of trade talks or canceling additional tariffs in the future,” said Tu Xinquan, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. “I cannot predict what achievement can be made during the future talks.”
The two countries announced a “Phase 1” agreement Dec. 13 under which the U.S. will reduce tariffs and China will buy more U.S. farm products. Chinese officials said the nine-chapter text, which includes intellectual property, technology transfer, financial services and dispute settlement, has to undergo legal and translation review before it can be signed.
The deal was announced just two days before higher tariffs were set to kick in. China would make similar tariff cuts, the officials said, but they gave no details.
Bai Ming, an economic expert described as being close to the commerce ministry, told the state-owned Global Times newspaper that the U.S. tariff cuts demonstrate a positive attitude.
“They are not showing enough of it, but it’s an improvement,” he was quoted as saying.
In a separate piece, the Global Times called the agreement a new beginning. It added, though, that both countries are capable of prolonging the trade war.
“Rome was not built in a day,” it wrote.