Autonomy expands in ag equipment

Of all the headline items in ag equipment news over the past year, one stood out — autonomous machines. Deere officially launched its autonomous 8R tractor at the massive and influential Consumer Electronics Show in January.
The consumer and business press were a-buzz, and soon Deere was being compared to the likes of Tesla and Google, among other trendy tech leaders. The buzz has upped the expectations of autonomous machines and helped to cement Deere’s bona fides in this emerging technology.
This was not the first run at an autonomous tractor for the Long Green Line. Some of you still may remember the early cab-less, self-driving tractors that Deere unveiled more than 20 years ago. One such effort focused on high-value orchards/vineyards, where labor has long been a challenge and where tasks such as spraying could be completed without the need for an operator.
Those early prototypes worked — kind of — but there were challenges. One of the issues was maintaining a clear GPS signal in orchard canopies and in detecting obstacles. What happens when the tractor encounters a fallen limb?
Fast forward a couple of decades and much has changed. GPS has evolved to provide near flawless sub-inch accuracy while advanced chips (think NVIDIA), massive cloud computing, and camera technology provide the all-seeing technology to keep the machine on task and out of trouble.
The 8R autonomous tractor has six pairs of stereo cameras, which enables 360-degree obstacle detection and the calculation of distance. Images captured by the cameras classify each pixel in approximately 100 milliseconds and determine if the machine continues to move or stops, depending on if an obstacle is detected. The autonomous tractor is also continuously checking its position relative to a geofence, ensuring it is operating where it is supposed to and is within less than an inch of accuracy.
To use the autonomous tractor, farmers only need to transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation. While the machine is working, the farmer can leave the field to focus on other tasks, while monitoring the machine’s status from their mobile device.
John Deere Operations Center Mobile provides access to live video, images, data and metrics, and allows a farmer to adjust speed, depth and more. And when problems occur, producers will be notified remotely and can make adjustments.
According to recent company press reports, the product is entering real-world production and is available through a limited launch.
“We had it running in limited places with customers this fall,” says John Ebert, manager of North American public and industry relations. “And we’ll see more [in the market] in 2023.”
Ebert notes that there is a lot of interest in the new autonomous machine. He says the key is understanding the role of autonomy and “your farm, and if this is a fit in the operation.”
Case IH and its company partner Raven unveiled its autonomous applicator in August at the Farm Progress Show — the Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy. The Trident is the first to bear fruit since Case IH Industrial acquired Raven Industries a year ago.
Chris Dempsey, global director of Case IH precision technology, notes that while the development speed was quick, Case IH and Raven have been working together for some time.
“The teams have worked together for two decades prior to the CNH acquisition,” he said.
At first glance, the new machine looks just like a Trident 5550, but the new rig is outfitted with cameras and a radar system mated to autonomous controls to create a flexible solution. The applicator features a cab, which means a user can drive it to the field then put it to work.
For the autonomous Trident 5550, operators — using their mobile device — can plan and complete an entire field operation based on mapped field boundaries. The Raven Autonomy perception system, using advanced cameras and a radar system, is constantly sensing a 360-degree environment around the machine for obstacles and motion initiation while operating. While the evolution of farm equipment has been towards scale (bigger is better), some companies are pursuing decidedly different autonomous concepts.
Such is the case of AGCO/Fendt, which has been trickling out news and a series of prototypes showcasing its innovative Xaver “sowing robots.” Introduced some half-dozen years ago, the battery-powered Fendt Xaver “swarm” robots have continued to evolve.
The Xaver offers Precision Planting’s popular vSet disc, along with an electronic metering control, for precise seed placement. With Fendt’s latest three-wheeled concept, the last wheel not only drives the robot, but also acts as a gauge wheel.
So, are autonomous machines the next great thing in farm equipment, or a novelty that will be embraced by just a handful of tech-savvy producers? In light of the historically low unemployment rates in farm country and low availability of drivers/operators, my gut tells me that this is just the beginning of an autonomous take-over.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.