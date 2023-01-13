Awards show puts new tech on display

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has announced the winners of its 2023 AE50 awards, which recognize innovative product development in the agricultural, food, and biological systems sectors. A total of 26 companies were honored this year, with some earning recognition for multiple products. The top 10 winners are now eligible for the prestigious Davidson Prize, presented in conjunction with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
“The AE50 winners are always impressive, and this year’s group does not disappoint,” said ASABE Executive Director Darrin Drollinger. “I was especially struck by the diversity in technology and innovations that included an exciting mix of equipment, hardware, software, and breakthrough applications.”
Here are a few products that stuck out on this year’s AE50 list.
Transporting and jockeying wide-working combine heads gets easier thanks to Nebraska- based Duo Lift Mfg. All-Steer Header Trailer line which features innovative four-wheel steering models with single rear axles and six-wheel steering models with tandem rear axles. These trailers are suitable for carrying 30- to 45-foot-wide headers and feature a front dolly wheel steering rod and tie rod system that steers the rear axle(s). The trailer follows the turning radius of a 4WD pickup, making it easy to turn into farm fields with narrow entrances.
Put up large square bales? Massey Ferguson LB2200 Series Large Square Baler offers a new pickup design which improves baler feeding and parts reliability, while also reducing noise. It also boosts a single bogie suspension that improves ground clearance and rideability. The Common Electric Architecture (CEA) provides greater information and control via an ISOBUS terminal for Tractor Implement Management (TIM), bale length, bale eject, and bale chute fold.
With high chem costs, it’s more important than ever to get the most out of every drop. Intelligent Ag’s Recon SpraySense is a retrofit sprayer product that measures pressure and flow at each nozzle — in real time — to help ensure applications match targeted coverage and rates. GPS capability and a database of nozzles from major manufacturers allow for accurate droplet size inference. Each nozzle’s performance is condensed into a single Spray Quality Score and provided to operators via an iPad app. Recon SpraySense is a turnkey solution that can be used with both old and new sprayers.
Known for its planter innovations, AGCO’s Precision Planting unit has introduced its first product for sprayers. ReClaim replaces nozzle bar end caps in sprayers and provides a return path back to the tank for improved product agitation and circulation, faster boom priming, and improved boom clean out. ReClaim also improves sprayer clean out by using compressed air to push product back to the tank where it is drained and properly disposed.
These improvements reduce build-up in the boom, product waste on the ground, and crop damage from misapplication. ReClaim can be engaged with a single rocker switch in the cab, allowing farmers to prime the booms without having to spray a drop of chemical, eliminating crop damage and hot spots at the edge of the field. In addition, compressed air can be used to clean out the booms and push product back to the tank once spraying is done.
John Deere picked up an AE50 for its new Electric Variable Transmission (EVT), introduced this past year for its MY23 8 Series Tractors with 410 horsepower – including 8R, 8RT and 8RX models. This stepless transmission provides exceptionally smooth operation, while the new Electric Variable Drive System (EVDS) for the largest models of 8 Series Tractors offers stepless power control and four power modes. Both the EVT and EVDS provide improved fuel efficiency, reduced noise, and improved operator comfort.
“An EVT has electric motors in place of the hydrostatic motors that improve transmission performance, reliability, and increased efficiency,” said Ryan Jardon, marketing manager for John Deere. “The EVT brings everything customers appreciate from an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT), into higher horsepower 8 Series Tractors.
Finally, TerraClear, a Grangeville, Idaho-based company, has developed a solution to an age-old problem that many farmers face: rocks in their fields. The TerraClear Rock Picker uses artificial intelligence and robotics to remove rocks quickly and efficiently, without causing damage to equipment.
The TerraClear system uses a drone to map the location of rocks in a field, and can be accessed via TerraClear’s mobile app. Farmers can use the app to track the location of rocks in their fields and plan a clear and efficient path for removal. The Rock Picker is fast and precise, removing as many as 600 rocks per hour with minimal soil disruption.
The Rock Picker can be attached to most models of tractors, compact track loaders, or skid steers, and is operated using a joystick. You can see the system at work at TerraClear.com.
There are many other noteworthy innovations on the 2023 AE50 list — which we’ll plan to cover as we move through the new year.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.