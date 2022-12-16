Farm MVP air compressors evolve for new uses

What machine might be the MVP on your farm? Before you say “tractor,” consider the compressor powering your shop or your service truck.
Day after day, it just runs and runs, providing the air power for inflating tires, blowing off equipment, and powering the impact wrenches, the angle grinders, the chop saws and all the other pneumatic tools that make your operation hum.
Compressors can last a long time — often 20 years or longer. Unfortunately, as reliable as they generally are, they still fail and need replacing. Compressor technology has evolved, and today there’s a wide range of brands and models that offers producers greater choice, more reliability and higher energy efficiency.
I spoke to a couple compressor experts to get their take on the latest industry trends and developments.
“For most farm applications, a 7.5- to 10-horsepower, single- phase reciprocating unit would be the most common size compressor,” according to Steve Rasmussen, owner of Iowa Pump and Compressor in Waterloo.
Although he has seen a modest trend toward rotary screw compressors, the mainstay for on-farm compressors remains the 2-stage reciprocating machines. They continue to shine in the intermittent usage typical of today’s farm shop.
Reciprocating compressors are favored for their high-pressure capabilities. And with fewer moving parts than other compressor types, they have less wear and tear and lower maintenance costs.
Unlike reciprocating compressors, rotary screw compressors are designed to provide continuous compressed air use and produce a strong, consistent air flow. And it’s why you’ll find rotary technology used in heavy-duty commercial and industrial applications.
While the price of installing a new compressor can be hefty, it just may be the best route to keep up with all the pneumatic tool demands in your shop. And when you consider that by one estimate electricity accounts for up to 75% of a compressor lifetime operating costs, upgrading to newer, more energy-efficient technology can offer a sizeable payback.
As the number and type of air tools increase in a typical farm shop, Rasmussen said some producers are adding air dryers to their compressor systems. The air dryer removes moisture from the unit and provides higher-quality air, improving the reliability of today’s pneumatic tools.
Rasmussen has also seen a trend in distributed air systems, where piping (typically PEX or aluminum pipe) is installed to distribute air throughout the shop. Distributed air provides air on-demand to individual workstations and eliminates the trip hazards posed by long air hoses scattered about the shop floor.
So what’s it cost to upgrade these days?
“You can expect to pay around $5,000 for a 7.5 hp, reciprocating machine and around $6,500 for rotary screw machine,” according to Rasmussen. Add another $1,000 to $1,500 or so if you plan to add a dryer to your installation.
People are also reading…
“We are definitely seeing a move to rotary screw-type compressors,” according to Ryan Brooker, owner of Air Mach, a multi-line compressor distributor located in Des Moines.
The trend is driven by economics. As the price of reciprocating compressors have increased, the large price gap between rotary screw and reciprocating technology has narrowed in recent years.
“The rotary machines are simply more powerful,” according to Brooker.
Brooker is also seeing a trend towards more engine-driven models, typically reciprocating machines mounted on the back on a farmer’s mobile service truck.
In his view, the ideal compressor size for on-farm use remains the 7.5 hp single-phase reciprocating unit.
Brooker also notes that there’s been a wave of foreign built, off-brand compressors that are now commonplace in today’s marketplace. And while these low-priced brands might be appealing, finding replacement parts can be a challenge, he said.
“If the compressor goes down in six months, and you can’t find parts, you might be left needing to fabricate the replacements parts yourself,” Brooker warns.
To ensure that you’ll be able to obtain replacement and repair parts, “it pays to invest in a name-brand product,” Brooker insists.
Although there are several well-known national brands — such as Ingersol Rand, Sullair and Atlas Copco — the compressor market has numerous regional brands that have attracted a diehard following among producers. These brands include Quincy, Saylor-Beall and Champion, to name a few.
So how do you know when it’s time to upgrade your compressor system?
“When you’re hearing knocks, it’s usually a good sign that your compressor is about to go,” said Brooker.
Like so many other equipment categories that have been challenged by the supply chain bottlenecks and parts shortages caused by the pandemic, compressors have also become difficult to source. Brooker says that lead times are stretched, and you could be waiting up to 20 weeks for a new unit.
What size air compressor do you need?
Determining the right size compressor for your shop boils down to how much equipment you have and how often it’s used. What does your air usage look like with each tool? What CFM at max pressure do you need and what PSIG do you require? And while this self-assessment can be helpful, working with a distributor can help you spec a compressor system that meets your specific air power needs today and tomorrow to grow the capabilities of your shop and add more pneumatic tools.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.