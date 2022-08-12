Lean supplies, higher prices for combine parts

It may be hard to imagine but the ProFarmer crop tour gets underway next week, Farm Progress kicks off at the end of the month, and harvest is coming at you as fast as a Patrick Mahomes pass.
For supplies of combine and header parts, here’s what you might expect this harvest, based on interviews with ag equipment makers and dealers. Like you, they’ve also been thinking about harvest and how to get your machines ready to roll and keep them rolling during the long days this fall.
Preparing the vast population of John Deere combines for the upcoming harvest started months ago — at the end of last season, according to Tommy Morgan, manager of after market sales for U.S. and Canada.
“Our combine inspection programs are designed to incentivize customers to get their machines into their dealers so they can identify any parts that need to be replaced long before the next season,” he said.
And by taking advantage of 0% financing offered with the inspection programs, customers can better manage repair costs and lessen the impact of rising parts costs.
“These programs are designed to facilitate a smooth process and a long runway to get repairs completed and which make sense financially,” said Morgan.
As far as overall supply of parts and availability, Morgan admits there are short-term availability issues with some parts caused by shortages of raw materials and bottlenecks in the supply chain.
“It’s a fragile industry — and what’s available today may not be available tomorrow. And what’s not available today, there may be plenty tomorrow,” he said.
The Long Red Line has also been busy securing adequate combine parts inventories.
“Case IH has worked with dealers to move up ordering time on harvest parts so they’re ready to supply customers. At the current moment, we’re in good shape for harvest thanks to various dealer programs and communications,” according to Kurt Coffey, Case IH VP.
At the local level, dealers have also been proactive.
“We have ordered much more heavily, just to make sure we have the extra parts on hand,” according to Lee Appel, parts manager at Red Power, Case IH dealership in Mason City, Iowa.
“We’ve been more aggressive in stocking up on more popular parts, such as guard sections and filters. We want to make sure we’ve got plenty of those on hand,” said Appel.
So, after two years of pandemic-related challenges, have overall supply issues begun to improve? Not according to Appel.
“They’ve not really gotten better, and availability for some parts has become more hit or miss,” he said.
Appel has a little advice for producers who might wait until just a few days before harvest to get machines repaired and field ready.
“Don’t delay. If you need something, don’t wait until you go to the field. These days, trying to get a part at the last minute is not the best plan. You’ve got to plan ahead,” he insisted.
Appel said he began ordering harvest parts back in the spring… and has already started ordering parts for the next planting season.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we can help our customer have a successful harvest,” he said.
Others have a bit more cautious view on the upcoming harvest.
“It could become a scary situation,” suggested Jason McConnell, parts specialist at Alliance Tractor, a John Deere dealer in Mattoon, Illinois.
Although their dealership has plenty of inventory and no shortages of parts at this time, McConnell says he has a sense that availability of some parts, especially high-wear header parts such as platform guards and sickle knives, could become scarce if growers encounter a tough harvest.
“We ran a little thin on planter parts, now look at all the moving and high-wear parts on a combine,” he said.
In fact, Deere has already suggested that there is a “possibility of some parts shortages,” according to McConnell, who has 11-years of experience behind the parts counter.
McConnell said he has contacted all his customers and encouraged them to be proactive and move forward sooner than later with any necessary repairs.
“If you need to get it fixed, do it now — don’t wait until the last minute,” he urged.
And like many items that are feeling the impact of inflation, expect to pay more for parts and other maintenance items.
“Prices seem to be going up every other week,” McConnell said. He pointed to the recent price bump in bulk oil which went from $20/gal. to $24/gal. in early August.
One more reason to get your machines harvest-ready now, rather than waiting. You could be saving money.
Terry Sieverding, parts manager at Roeders Brothers, an AGCO dealer in Bellevue, Iowa, is also seeing dramatic increases in prices.
“Seems parts prices are increasing daily,” said Sieverding. He suggested the ongoing supply bottlenecks, labor shortages, plus wage increases have contributed to the steady rise in prices.
“It depends on the manufacturer, but most suppliers have increased prices … some a lot more than others,” said Sieverding, who manages parts inventories from 50 vendors.
The pandemic has clearly changed the game for how dealerships manage their parts inventories.
“We order up early and we now tend to stock a whole lot more parts — just in case of that rainy day when a customer has an urgent need,” Sieverding explained.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.